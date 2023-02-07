ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tony Ferguson got wrecked by Michael Chandler but still considers ‘Iron’ to be ‘easy road’ for Conor McGregor

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
New York Post

Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’

Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
MiddleEasy

Kevin Lee Gives His Thoughts On Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Kevin Lee is looking forward to a “tough fight” between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Right now in the UFC, it seems like there is no division hotter than the lightweight division. There is a championship title bout on deck at UFC 284 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and more top contenders are being matched up as well. One man who has had a history in the UFC lightweight division is Kevin Lee. He was a contender himself back in 2017 although he has spent a year or so outside the organization. He is on his way back in and is taking a good look at the champions involved in this main event.
calfkicker.com

Conor McGregor criticized for partying with famous rapper ahead of UFC return

Fans have criticized Conor McGregor for partying instead of training since it was just revealed he’s coming back to UFC against Michael Chandler following a stint on TUF. The Irishman hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a horrific loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he’s been sure to enjoy himself ever since and has been often seen partying.
iheart.com

Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!

WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury PPV price and start time revealed

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will look to settle their longstanding feud when they clash on Feb. 26 and now the pay-per-view price and start times for the card have been revealed. In the United States, Paul vs. Fury will air on ESPN+ PPV along with regular cable and satellite providers with a $49.99 price tag with the event kicking off at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT with the show taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

