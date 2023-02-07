Tony Ferguson got wrecked by Michael Chandler but still considers ‘Iron’ to be ‘easy road’ for Conor McGregor

Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’
Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
MMAmania.com
Islam Makhachev expects ‘smart guy’ Michael Chandler to retire with a win over Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Michael Chandler sticking around for much longer. Chandler said it himself when arriving in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2021, he’s not here for a long time, but a good time. His next match up against Conor McGregor will deliver exactly what he hoped for after knocking out Dan Hooker in his Octagon debut.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
Boxing Scene
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
calfkicker.com
Islam Makhachev on McGregor vs Chandler: Happy one of them is finally going to win
Conor McGregor’s return to MMA begins with his coaching role on TUF 31. The UFC’s cash cow is finally coming back after being sidelined due to his injury at UFC 264. As a result, he’s expected to clash with rival coach Michael Chandler in the octagon. Everyone’s...
sportszion.com
‘Freestyle wrestling singlet’ UFC star Conor McGregor brutally mocks Harry Styles outfit at Grammy Awards show
Conor McGregor-Harry Styles were not names we were expecting to hear but here we are in 2023 where strange things are happening. Harry Styles has kept up the trend of wearing ridiculous and offensive clothing both for promotional purposes and for appearances at different programs. In one such post showcasing...
MMAmania.com
UFC welterweights beware, Islam Makhachev coming to steal your title after ‘clearing out’ lightweight division
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has yet to make a single title defense at 155 pounds, but coach Javier Mendez is already planning for an eventual trip to welterweight where he expects his star pupil to dominate and capture a second strap. I guess we should be used to this...
sportszion.com
UFC fans speculating Sean O’Malley’s next move following Dana White’s announcement of his 8-Fight Contract
Sean O’Malley has finally signed another 8 fight deal with the UFC and many are wondering what this could mean for the division as a whole. ‘Suger’ previously expressed his frustrations with the organization as the title picture went into limbo but recent developments could be teasing huge future events.
sportszion.com
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?
The world is set to witness one of the finest combat sports events at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2023, when homeboy Alexander Volkanovski will square off against the Daghestani fighter Islam Makhachev. After lifting the lightweight title at UFC 280 against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira,...
Kevin Lee Gives His Thoughts On Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Kevin Lee is looking forward to a “tough fight” between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Right now in the UFC, it seems like there is no division hotter than the lightweight division. There is a championship title bout on deck at UFC 284 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and more top contenders are being matched up as well. One man who has had a history in the UFC lightweight division is Kevin Lee. He was a contender himself back in 2017 although he has spent a year or so outside the organization. He is on his way back in and is taking a good look at the champions involved in this main event.
Dan Hooker requests Dana White allow him to compete on upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view: “Show/win and I’m in”
Dan Hooker is requesting Dana White allow him to compete on the upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view. ‘Power Slap’ premiered on Wednesday, January 18th on TBS to a viewing audience of approximately 295,000. The numbers have been growing as has the controversy surrounding the ‘sport’. One of the...
calfkicker.com
Conor McGregor criticized for partying with famous rapper ahead of UFC return
Fans have criticized Conor McGregor for partying instead of training since it was just revealed he’s coming back to UFC against Michael Chandler following a stint on TUF. The Irishman hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a horrific loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he’s been sure to enjoy himself ever since and has been often seen partying.
iheart.com
Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!
WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Joshua Culibao shakes off brutal nut shot, submits Melsik Baghdasaryan | UFC 284
Joshua Culibao shook off a really awful groin shot to submit featherweight striker Melsik Baghdasaryan earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury PPV price and start time revealed
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will look to settle their longstanding feud when they clash on Feb. 26 and now the pay-per-view price and start times for the card have been revealed. In the United States, Paul vs. Fury will air on ESPN+ PPV along with regular cable and satellite providers with a $49.99 price tag with the event kicking off at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT with the show taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Man taught by 122 Year Old Master in the mountains of China challenges MMA pro – it backfires horribly
There’s nothing as infuriating as delusion. Mixed Martial arts is a sport that has been there to sober up men and give them a real way to measure their various martial arts skills against one another in a safe environment. In the world of martial arts, there’s always been...
