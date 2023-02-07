Read full article on original website
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that Republicans who were "yelling and screaming" during President Biden's State of the Union address are "childish."
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Biden mocked for bizarre boast that 'more than half the women' on his team 'are women:' 'Is he a biologist?'
President Biden was mocked throughout social media on Thursday after appearing to boast at a White House event that half of the women in his administration were women.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Israel investigating if Biden administration violated international law in sending artifact to West Bank
Israel's Heritage Ministry is investigating whether the U.S. State Department violated any international orders after it repatriated a historical artifact to the Palestinian Authority.
Black, LGBTQ+, and religious groups ask Biden to drop the National Prayer Breakfast
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. A coalition of religious and secular groups is calling on Pres. Joe Biden and Congress to end their involvement with the National Prayer Breakfast, a private event used by its secretive sponsor to foster right-wing networking around the globe.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issues bold prediction about Trump's 2024 chances: 'He can't get it done'
Former President Donald Trump doesn't have what it takes to beat President Biden in the 2024 presidential race, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union
When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Column: Here's why Joe Biden won't be dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate
President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.
Conservatives light up Dan Rather for comparing DeSantis policy to Jim Crow: ‘Now a full blown caricature’
Disgraced "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather was berated for suggesting Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., objecting to CRT in Florida schools was a modern version of Jim Crow.
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Charlamagne tha God sparred with former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross over whether President Biden was suffering from "dementia" and should run again in 2024.
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
Democrats warn of election consequences for Biden after DNC votes to alter presidential nominating calendar
Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the DNC after it voted Saturday to make drastic changes to its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
