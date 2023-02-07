As we have hit the noon hour, much of Central Alabama, especially the eastern half of the area, is covered over with light to moderate rainfall. Where it is not currently raining, skies are cloudy and temperatures remain cool. All of this activity will continue to push north-northeastward through the remainder of the day. Temperatures as of the noon roundup were in the mid 40s to the lower 50s, and afternoon highs are only expected to top out in the lower to mid 50s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO