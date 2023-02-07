Read full article on original website
It’s Gray, Dreary, & Rainy at Midday
As we have hit the noon hour, much of Central Alabama, especially the eastern half of the area, is covered over with light to moderate rainfall. Where it is not currently raining, skies are cloudy and temperatures remain cool. All of this activity will continue to push north-northeastward through the remainder of the day. Temperatures as of the noon roundup were in the mid 40s to the lower 50s, and afternoon highs are only expected to top out in the lower to mid 50s.
Wind Advisory Goes Into Effect at 2pm for the Eastern Parts of Central Alabama
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of east central Alabama. * WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could...
Showers Mainly For South Alabama Today; Rain Statewide Tomorrow
RADAR CHECK: We have a few showers in progress over parts of East and South Alabama early this morning…. generally south of a line from Mobile to Montgomery to Lafayette. Showers will remain possible for the southern part of the state today, but North Alabama will be mostly dry with some sun. Expect highs in the 60s.
Unsettled Weather Through Saturday
RADAR CHECK: Rain continues across much of Alabama early this morning, and as expected gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) are strong over the northern half of the state. Winds have gusted to 35 mph at Birmingham within the hour. While the rain will taper off over North and West Alabama later today, wet weather persists across the southern counties of the the state this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible across South Alabama; SPC maintains a low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms there.
Wind Advisory Expanded to Now Include the Eastern Half of Central Alabama
NWS Birmingham has extended the WIND ADVISORY in area to now include Autauga, Blount, Chilton, Etowah, Jefferson, Montgomery, Pike, Shelby, and St. Clair counties in Central Alabama, along with Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell, Talladega, and Tallapoosa counties. The advisory is set to expire at midnight tonight.
