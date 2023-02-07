Read full article on original website
Related
Madewell Balloon Jeans Are On Sale for $98 Off—Really
Madewell's balloon jeans' deal is so hot, you might as well try the trend.
Mic
This celeb-favorite pearl jewelry is on sale — and it makes the perfect gift
If you’re hunting for the perfect gift to give this Valentine’s Day, why not consider pearls? They’re classic, add a subtle gleam to any outfit and skin tone, and it just so happens that they’re making a resurgence among the fashion set right now. For a thoroughly modern-yet-timeless take on pearls, turn toward Linjer, a boutique jewelry brand whose pearl pieces have been seen on celebs like Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobbie Brown, and Brie Larson — and in honor of the holiday, they’re running a special 10% off sale on all their pearl jewelry. As an added bonus, if you spend at least $99 you’ll get a free velvet jewelry case with the code VDAY at checkout, all the better to gift your piece with.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Shop Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, and Marc Jacobs for Up to 64% Off at Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale
Dresses, bags, shoes, and more are all discounted.
La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Electric Blue Catsuit With Metallic Stiletto Boots
La La Anthony gave bold blue style a sharp finish for her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the television personality uploaded a new photo on the social media site, which sees her standing on a paved ground and under a ray of lights. “Late nights & bright lights,” Anthony wrote under the post. For the occasion, the “BMF” star wore an electric blue catsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, a high mock neck, a fitted bodice and skintight leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala) To place more emphasis on her look, the “Power” actress simply...
Tia Mowry Flatters Her Feet in Clear PVC Pumps With Highlighter Yellow Dress for Night Out
Tia Mowry was photographed while having herself a night out in Los Angeles yesterday. Sporting a pop of color, Mowry’s going-out ensemble centered around a classic maxi dress. The sleek highlighter-yellow garment featured a squared-off neckline, a leg climbing side slit and a tailored bodycon fit. The “Sister, Sister” star wore all-gold accessories which included large hoop earrings, chain bracelets and a plethora of rings among other items. As for her hair, Mowry’s hair was worn down in lengthy braids that cascaded down her back. The cookbook author upped the drama in her outfit, stepping into pointed-toe pumps made of a clear PVC...
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
How to Style a Leather Jacket In 2023 (Plus, 1 Outfit to Avoid)
We’ve pulled together the best ways to style a leather jacket in 2023 and the one look you want to stay away from.
Kristin Cavallari Gets Sleek in Black Turtleneck Dress & Knee-High Boots
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kristin Cavallari donned an all-black ensemble yesterday, sharing the outfit through a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Story. Cavallari’s look was comprised of a simple black long-sleeve turtleneck dress which she wore with shiny all-gold jewelry, most likely from her own brand Uncommon James, which included a plethora of rings and a large watch. The former “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” star toted a black and white houndstooth printed mini bag with gold hardware that matched her jewelry. As...
PSA: You Can Find These Cozy Birkenstock Styles on Major Sale at Anthropologie Right Now
One thing about Well+Good is, we are proudly pro Birkenstock. The German footwear brand makes some of our most beloved (and fine, maybe polarizing) shoes, from its podiatrist-approved clogs to its versatile summer sandals—even the queen of Genovia herself, Anne Hathaway, is a fan. Between the craftsmanship, the comfortable fit (that gets even better and better with time), and the laid back aesthetic that goes with pretty much anything, Birkenstocks hit every time. And if you love them as much as we do, then you probably already know that Birkenstock rarely goes on sale. Which is all the more reason to act quickly when you find a discounted pair.
Kylie Jenner Elevates Electric Blue Slit Dress With Sparkling Padlock Boots at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner made another striking style statement during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The billionaire beauty mogul was spotted arriving at her hotel on Jan. 23. After attending Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show with a massive lion head on her shoulder, the “Kardashians” star stepped out in an electric blue long-sleeve Givenchy dress. The piece included thumb holes on the cuffs, a fitted bodice and one side slit. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Jenner simply accessorized with dark futuristic shades, a silver choker necklace and a small black purse. For glam, the media personality went with soft makeup and slicked...
Jennifer Lopez stuns in a shotgun wedding dress by designer Balmain
Jennifer Lopez never ceases to amaze us with her timeless beauty and fashion sense, and her latest choice of wedding dress is no exception. The singer and actress tied the knot with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in a beautiful ceremony, where she wore a stunning gown designed by the prestigious French fashion house, Balmain.
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
Lisa Rinna Slips on Snakeskin Pumps & Daring White Cutout Dress for Mugler’s Haute Couture Show
Lisa Rinna owned her ensemble while attending Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sat front row alongside Christine Quinn and singer Charli XCX. Dressed in Mugler, Rinna wore a white bodycon dress comprised of a strapless bodice and circular cutouts followed by a thigh-high side slit. On her feet, Rinna sported a pair of sharp nude and pointed-toe pumps with snakeskin olive green detailing. The pair featured stilettos reaching around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and sturdy construction. The pointed-toe pair were secured to Rinna’s feet with ankle straps also in olive...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere
Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance. Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt...
Latto Gets Daring in Plunging Sheer Minidress & Metallic Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party
Latto bloomed as she attended Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The star-studded event gathered artists of all genres to watch the newly Grammy-nominated singers take the stage. This is the first year that the singer has been nominated for a Grammy. The “Big Energy” singer wore a white plunging minidress which had a sheer skirt with asymmetrical hemming. The cowl neck gown featured a mixed pattern that encompassed a floral and polka dot design with pink, black and turquoise tones. Latto opted for gold accessories with a pair of hoops...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
Paris Jackson Pops in Pink Satin Corset With Parachute Pants & Gold Platform Sandals at Universal’s Grammys After-Party
Paris Jackson brought her signature edgy style to the Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a rose quartz pink corset made of satin fabric, with a lace-up closure in the front and brass hardware that connected to matching suspenders. She layered the top with an olive green nylon maxi jacket, that featured an oversized and relaxed silhouette. Finishing the look, she donned matching wide-leg parachute pants that featured drawstring detailing along the hemming. Jackson kept the focus on the sheen looks with minimal accessories solely opting for a gold pendant necklace....
Hailey Bieber Casually Masters Lux Leather Trend With Cropped Jacket, Baggy Denim Jeans & Retro Loafers
Hailey Bieber gave her street style a sleek finish while out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. The supermodel put an edgy twist on the lux leather trend for the appearance. For the outing, Bieber sported a black leather jacket. The outerwear had a wide collar, zipper detailing at the center and a sharp hem. The Rhode Skin founder teamed the piece with a taupe crop top and baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a casual style moment, Bieber simply accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings, black rectangle sunglasses and a white shoulder bag. She styled her fresh-cut bob straight and rounded out...
Comments / 0