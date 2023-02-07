ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Cedar Point plans to hire thousands seasonal positions

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKmqP_0kfc6USt00

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point said on Tuesday it plans to hire for 7,000 seasonal positions in the coming weeks as it prepares to open in May.

Most of the positions — which pay $14 to $17 — will be filled in a weeklong hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24, the company said in a news release.

Open positions include ride operators, food and beverage workers, lifeguards and aquatics employees, security, and more. The pay range applies to those 16 and up and will vary based on experience, position, and prior service, the park said.

Job fairs will occur at Sawmill Creek Resort in Huron, Ohio, the EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center in Sandusky throughout the hiring blitz week. Candidates will be able to apply, interview, and be hired all on the same day. More information is at cedarpoint.com/jobs .

