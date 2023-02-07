ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Dolly Parton Shared the Smart Reason Why ‘Numbers Shouldn’t Matter’ When It Comes to Age

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onfjh_0kfc6TaA00

If you are looking for advice about the aging process, then look no further than Dolly Parton . She’s telling everyone to relax because she’s taking a very savvy approach to this season of life after turning 77 in January.

The country superstar explained her method of thinking after taking some time to realize that it’s harder to be young these days. “Honestly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, when I see young people today and I see what they’re going to have to go through, especially in this day and time, I would honestly rather be this age than that age,” Parton shared with Insider . “They say wisdom comes with age, and you can’t stop the aging process , nor the numbers.”

While the “Jolene” singer has never shied away from admitting she’s had plastic surgery , she understands that “everyone would like to stay 35 forever.” Parton wants to live in the present and “make every moment count” while she’s here. “I may live to be 100 or I may die tomorrow, but whenever that is, I will know I died trying, and I will know I’ve done everything I could to make the most of everything,” she added.

Parton, of course, wants to live a healthy life, so she’s telling her fans that “ numbers shouldn’t matter ” as long as she’s taking care of herself. “I don’t feel my age,” she concluded. “I don’t work my age, I don’t think my age, and hopefully, I don’t look my age!” It’s always wise to follow advice from a queen — she’s living her best life right now.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dcZo_0kfc6TaA00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Gives Rare Reaction to Fans Calling Husband Chris Pratt the 'Worst Chris in Hollywood'

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt doesn’t usually comment about her marriage to Chris Pratt, especially when it comes to that social media debate. Yes, you know the one: Who is the worst Chris in Hollywood? Fans often discuss the best and worst Chris amongst Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans. Unfortunately, for Schwarzenegger Pratt, it’s her husband who has been labeled the “worst of all of the men named Chris in Hollywood.” His lovable reputation from his Parks and Recreation days...
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez's Reaction to Her Night at the Grammys With Ben Affleck Seems Much Different Than Fans' Interpretation

Ben Affleck might have been the most memed celebrity at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but Jennifer Lopez is letting her fans know that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Her Instagram Reel is here to tell everyone that they had a fabulous night together.  During the broadcast, the 49-year-old actor looked tired, sometimes bored, and a bit distant from the celebratory events happening around him. There was even an awkward moment that was caught by CBS’ cameras that seemed to show J.Lo scolding her husband — like, hey, smile, and enjoy yourself. Whatever the issue was — remember...
SheKnows

There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Had One Complaint Working With Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire

The 2019 CMA Awards saw Carrie Underwood team up with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to celebrate women in country music. Not only was this an exciting collaboration for fans – with these three artists representing different, definitive stages in the genre’s history – it was also a thrilling time for Underwood, who counts McEntire and Parton as her idols.
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos

Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
SANTA MONICA, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
SheKnows

SheKnows

98K+
Followers
10K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy