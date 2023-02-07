ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Three Women’: Starz In Negotiations For Series Starring Shailene Woodley Following Showtime Release

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8Upx_0kfc6NX200

Three Women has zeroed in on a new home. Starz is in negotiations to pick up the former Showtime series, adapted by Lisa Taddeo from her nonfiction bestseller of the same name, sources tell Deadline.

As Deadline reported exclusively last week, the producers of Three Women, starring Shailene Woodley , Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy, had been quietly shopping the completed first season of the series after Showtime opted not to proceed with it as part of an ongoing slate reevaluation ahead of its integration into Paramount+.

There had been interest, with multiple premium/streaming players still in play and Starz entering negotiations that are progressing quickly, I hear.

In Three Women , a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. The series is executive produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

THR first reported the potential deal with Starz.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Former HBO Max Unscripted Chiefs Jennifer O’Connell & Rebecca Quinn Launch Velvet Hammer Media

Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn, who previously oversaw unscripted content at HBO Max, are moving into the production business. O’Connell, who was EVP, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Originals, and Quinn, who was SVP, Non-Fiction Original Programming, have launched VHM (Velvet Hammer Media). The company will produce premium original non-fiction content with a focus on formats, special-event programs and documentaries. It comes after the pair left last year after Warner Bros. Discovery axed non-scripted from its streaming service. Based in L.A., the pair, who were responsible for shows such as Selena + Chef, Fboy Island and The Way Down, will serve as Co-CEOs and executive...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Robert Walak & Alisa Tager To Exit As Presidents Of Film & Television At AC Studios, Segue To Producing With Anonymous

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Walak and Alisa Tager will be leaving their posts as Presidents of Film & Television at AC Studios, the independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content, when their contracts are up in a couple of months. Walak and Tager are expected to continue producing projects for AC Studios through an arrangement whose terms are still being worked out. There are no details yet about the duo’s replacement though I hear UCP veteran Garrett Kemble, who joined Anonymous Content as EVP of Development for AC Studios last summer, reuniting with former UCP President Dawn Olmstead who...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Ripley’ Showtime Limited Series Starring Andrew Scott Moving To Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Ripley, an upcoming Showtime drama starring Andrew Scott, has found a new home at Netflix. Deals are still being finalized but the limited series from The Night Of’s Steven Zaillian, based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels, is headed to the global streamer, I hear. Reps for Netflix and Showtime declined comment. The relocation happened pretty fast over the last few days, sources said. When Deadline revealed last week that another upcoming Showtime series, drama Three Women, was being shopped after the network had opted not to proceed with it ahead of its integration into Paramount+,...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Holland, Michigan’: ‘Belfast’s Jude Hill Latest To Join Prime Video Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Belfast breakout Jude Hill has come aboard for a role in Holland, Michigan, the Hitchcockian thriller being directed for Prime Video by Fresh helmer Mimi Cave. He’s set to star alongside Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal and Matthew Macfadyen, whose castings were previously announced, in a role that has not been disclosed. The film based on the 2013 Black List-topping script by Andrew Sodroski hinges on the secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town. Producers include Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Pacific View Management & Productions’ Peter Dealbert, and Churchill Films’ Kate Churchill. Holland, Michigan will stream in...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Roseanne Barr: “I Don’t Think They’ll Ever Stop Trying To Come After Me”

Almost five years after ABC canceled her comedy following her tirade of racist and anti-semitic tweets, Roseanne Barr is returning with the stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premiering Monday on Fox Nation. The special debuts the same day on the streaming service as a documentary on her career, Who Is Roseanne Barr? Barr lost her television show, Roseanne, in May 2018. One of the tweets she posted that day called former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Barr followed up with an apology but it was too late: ABC canned her hours...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Deadline

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Pinault “Saved Our Movie”

Channing Tatum is giving Salma Hayek Pinault her props after coming into Magic Mike’s Last Dance and taking over the female lead role. “That was the one want for how we are in this story,” Tatum told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “I just really wanted the strongest possible [woman] and she came in [and] actually controlled the whole thing.” Tatum continued, “She came and saved our movie because we had a bunch of men that were trying to tell a story about a woman.” Thandie Newton was initially cast opposite Tatum but dropped out of the film due to personal reasons with...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

“There Are Rarely Queer Characters In These Films”: How Directors Behind Berlin-Bound Thriller ‘Femme’ Wanted To Challenge Genre Stereotypes

Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping’s London-set, neo-noir thriller Femme, starring George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, world premieres in the Berlinale’s Panorama section this year. Paul Verhoeven’s Elle meets the Safdie Brothers’s Good Time in this revenge tale pushing the boundaries of cinematic gender stereotypes. Misfits breakout Stewart-Jarrett, whose more recent credits include Candyman and Mope, plays successful drag queen Jules, whose life and career are destroyed by a violent homophobic attack. When his path crosses that of lead perpetrator Preston (MacKay) in a gay sauna, the outwardly macho young man does not recognize his victim without his wig and...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Trailer: Idris Elba Is On The Hunt For A Serial Killer In Netflix Follow-Up Film

Netflix has released the official trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun, its long-in-the-works Luther stand-alone follow-up movie that returns Idris Elba as John Luther, the complicated detective behind the BBC crime drama that ran for five seasons on the BBC. The plot: A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The trailer opens with DSU Martin Schenk, played by the returning Dermot Crowley, being informed that Luther (Elba) has...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Wanted No More Intimacy Scenes On His Netflix Show, So The Creator Said Fine

Gee, this is all it takes? On Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, the star of Netflix’s You revealed that he asked creator Sera Gamble to put the kibosh on sex in season 4– and she said yes. That’s a tall order considering the show is about an obsessive charmer named Joe Goldberg (Badgley) who falls in love with a series of women. The first two seasons, in particular, were jam-packed with coitus because, well, that’s Joe. But that’s not Badgley, apparently. “I asked Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimacy scenes,” he told his co-host Nava Kavelin on the...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Terence Winter Stepping Down As Showrunner Ahead of Season 2 Of Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+’s mob drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, will have a new showrunner for Season 2. Terence Winter is stepping down from the post while remaining an executive producer on the series from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan and focusing on other projects, including a top-secret streaming series with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese and a limited series about New York Mets’ historic 1986 run, which has been a passion of his for a while, I hear. Search is under way for a new Tulsa King showrunner. Related Story ‘Tulsa King’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+ Related Story CBS President George Cheeks To Keynote Banff Related...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Presumed Innocent’: Chase Infiniti, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Matthew Alan & Kingston Rumi Southwick Cast In Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe (The Tender Bar), newcomer Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah (Queen of Glory), Matthew Alan (Monster) and Kingston Rumi Southwick (9 Full Moons) have rounded out the cast of Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based. They join previously cast Jake Gyllenhaal, who also executive produces, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and O-T Fagbenle. Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime....
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows’ Family Sues For Wrongful Death

UPDATE: The family of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America racing star Ryan Fellows has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. They claim gross negligence in a street race held on a Nevada road that led to Fellows’ death.   Warner Bros. Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment were among those named.  The drag races that led to Fellows’s death were filmed last year on a “dusty, weather-beaten, rough asphalt roadway” in the Las Vegas desert. The location “didn’t meet any of the industry safety standards” for drag racing, the suit claimed. The defendants allegedly oversaw numerous crashes at the location...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Idris Elba Clarifies Stance On Not Describing Himself As A “Black Actor”

Idris Elba has followed up with a tweet that clarifies why he has chosen not to refer to himself as a “Black actor.” “There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not,” the Suicide Squad actor tweeted. “Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect’ ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie?” Elba recently had people perplexed after an interview with Esquire UK where he said, ” I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Is Not Opposed To Having Cardi B End Joe Goldberg; Wanted Her In Season 4

Cardi B is the ultimate You fan and star Penn Badgley is open to having the rapper appear on the Netflix series. Joe Goldberg is up to no good once again in the fourth installment of the thriller series and actor Badgley told Rolling Stone he wanted the “WAP” singer in the new season. “Would I want her to be in You? Yeah, if it worked. I wanted her to be in Season Four. But it has to work. You know? How could she be anybody but Cardi B?” he told the publication. Although not physically present, Cardi B already made an appearance...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

BET+ Developing Scripted Drama About LAPD Mental Evaluation Unit From Devon Shepard, Lina Patel & Nacelle Company

EXCLUSIVE: BET+ is developing a scripted drama series about the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mental Evaluation Unit, from Devon Shepard (Good Times, Bigger) playwright Lina Patel (Cherish The Day, Krypton) and Nacelle Company. Created by Shepard and Patel, the as-yet untitled project is about the Mental Evaluation Unit of the LAPD, which has a therapist ride with an LAPD officer to answer mental health calls. The logline: After the officer-involved shooting of a mentally ill man, two women – a skeptical police officer and an idealistic clinician – are forced to work together at the razor’s edge where law enforcement meets...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Those About To Die’: More Cast Join Anthony Hopkins In Peacock’s Gladiator Series

Peacock’s upcoming gladiator drama Those About to Die has added seven names to its cast, with Marco Kreuzpaintner (Beat) now signed up as co-director and exec producer. Lorenzo Richelmy, Tom Hughes, Sara Martins, Jojo Macari, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas and Moe Hashim will join Anthony Hopkins in the AGC Television series, which Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) will co-direct with Kreuzpaintner. Robert Rodat is the writer. The ambitious series, which is inspired by Daniel Mannix’s eponymous nonfiction book, is set in the complex and corrupt world of ancient Rome’s spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition and features an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire.  Oscar winner Hopkins...
Deadline

‘His Dark Materials’ Star Dafne Keen Signs With Liebman Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials, Logan) has signed with Liebman Entertainment for management.  Keen made her big-screen debut with Wolverine send-off Logan before taking on the lead role in epic fantasy series His Dark Materials. She stars as the title character, Lyra Belacqua, in the Jack Thorne-created series, alongside Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda. For Logan, Keen won Best Female Newcomer at the Empire Awards and an MTV Award for Best On Screen Duo with Hugh Jackman. Next up, Keen will headline Disney+’s Star Wars: The Acolyte. The project, set to be released in 2023, also features Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Jodie Turner-Smith.  Keen made her acting debut in 2014 in sci-fi series...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Justin Bieber, Kodak Black Sued Over West Hollywood After-Party Shooting – Update

UPDATED, FEBRUARY 11, 2023: Justin Bieber and Kodak Black are among those being sued by two men who claim they were struck by bullets outside of a West Hollywood after-party held last year. The shooting occurred after a private Bieber concert for A-listers.  Two men claim they were shot and severely injured in the February 2022 shooting outside The Nice Guy venue following the party. The lawsuit claims Kodak Black was largely to blame for instigating the shooting, which came as he was exiting the venue. The alleged shooting victims are being represented by attorney Gloria Allred.  Also named in the suit were...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Deadline

Deadline

159K+
Followers
43K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy