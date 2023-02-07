ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

La La Land to be adapted into Broadway musical

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UUu5_0kfc65jD00

La La Land is set to be adapted into a stage musical.

The Oscar-winning 2017 musical film starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a jazz musician and aspiring actor who embark on a turbulent love affair.

Justin Hurwitz wrote the music for the film, while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul penned the lyrics. All three men will be working on the stage adaptation.

Marc Platt, one of the film’s producers, describes the Broadway production as “the next exciting chapter in [ La La Land ’s] evolution”.

“We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land ’s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience,” he said.

Among the songs featured in the original film were “Another Day of Sun” and “City of Stars”, the latter of which won the award for Best Original Song at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Bartlett Sher, the director of 2018’s stage version of To Kill a Mockingbird , is attached to direct the new production, based on a book written by playwrights Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker.

It is not currently known if Damien Chazelle , the director of La La Land , will have any involvement in the new adaptation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjmDx_0kfc65jD00

Chazelle’s latest film, Babylon , has proved divisive among critics and viewers, and has been a box office bomb.

In a five-star review for The Independent , however, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “ Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s rocket-powered dive into the early days of Hollywood, decorated with orgies, elephant faeces and cocaine. There is spanking. Bacchanalian dancing. Chairs tossed through windows. And that’s all in the first 15 minutes.

“La La Land , Chazelle’s Oscar-winning, Bambi-eyed paean to artists, poets and the ‘fools that dream’, would drop dead from fright if it ever came face-to-face with it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry Styles hails female artists as he sweeps the Brit Awards

Harry Styles dominated the Brit Awards, winning all four of the awards he was nominated for.The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Sam Smith, descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony on Saturday night.Former One Direction star Styles, 29, used his speeches to acknowledge his “privilege” and namecheck the female artists who were absent from the best artist category this year.The winner of @Mastercarduk Album of the Year is @Harry_Styles' Harry's House #BRITs pic.twitter.com/FsH0EjSG6T— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023The event faced a backlash this year, its second with gender-neutral categories, after the best...
The Independent

No one noticed All Quiet on the Western Front. Now it’s Netflix’s best ever shot at Oscar

In an Oscar season defined by its surprises, from the bizarre, celebrity-led campaign to earn Andrea Riseborough a Best Actress nomination, to Normal People’s Paul Mescal getting a nod aged 26, the biggest has been the rise of a movie no one cared about a few months ago. Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front was released in October to little fanfare. It felt like one of those random original films to appear on a typical Friday morning with no real stars and (it seemed) few corporate expectations. Cut to today, though, and it has more Bafta nominations than any...
The Independent

Sergio Hudson delivers colorful ‘90s celebration at NYFW

Sergio Hudson created a nostalgic scene with shoulder pads, neon colors and graffiti prints taken right out of the early '90s with his latest collection Saturday.Hudson, who has dressed the likes of Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, borrowed inspiration from artist Jason Naylor’s colorful and borderline psychedelic murals for New York Fashion Week in an eclectic celebration of energy.Models walked on a graffiti print by Naylor with voluminous Fran Drescher hairstyles in multi-colored mini dress suit sets to thumping beats. Hudson told The Associated Press that Naylor added his vision to Hudson’s brand name iconography and the two merged their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Biggest moments from the 2023 Brit Awards

2023’s Brit Awards has come and gone, with Harry Styles following his success at this year’s Grammys.The former One Direction singer swept up the big individual awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Album and Best Song (‘As It Was’).Also winning multiple awards was Wet Leg, with Best Group and Best New Artist being taken home by the indie band.Other winners include Aitch for best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Beyonce for Best International Artist and David Guetta for Producer of the Year.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘F*** the Tories’: Wet Leg musician sends expletive message at 2023 BritsWho’s nominated in this year’s Brit Awards?Harry Styles wins Artist of the Year at 2023 Brit Awards
The Independent

Brit Awards 2023: The full list of winners from Harry Styles to Wet Leg

Harry Styles dominated the 2023 Brit Awards, winning all four of the categories he was nominated in – including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year. Wet Leg, who also earned four nominations, won the Best Group and Best New Artist awards as the biggest night in British music came to a somewhat predictable end. Other winners included Beyoncé, Becky Hill, and The 1975. Follow live updates from the show here. Album of the Year nominees Styles, Stormzy, and Wet Leg all walked the red carpet, alongside stars such as Lizzo, Sam Smith, Shania Twain, and Jessie...
The Independent

Brits 2023: Viewers stunned to see young Happy Valley star presenting award: ‘Bless him!’

Happy Valley fans were stunned to see a familiar face at this year’s Brits awards ceremony.The 2023 Brits took place on Saturday (11 February) at the O2 in London, United Kingdom.Mo Gilligan returned as host for the second year in a row, after taking over presenting duties from Jack Whitehall in 2022.Follow along with live updates from the Brits here. The proceedings kicked off with a lively first performance of “As It Was” by Harry Styles, following which Aitch was announced as the winner of the R&B/Grime/Rap award.Many eyes, however, were on the next prize – not because of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Brits 2023: How to watch the ceremony on Saturday night

The Brit Awards are finally upon us, with only a few days left ahead of the prestigious music ceremony.This year’s awards will be hosted by Mo Gilligan and will take place on Saturday (11 February) at the O2 Arena. It’s the first time the awards will have ever taken place on a Saturday.On the night, live performances will come from artists including Stormzy, Lizzo, Harry Styles and Wet Leg.Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith will also play at the awards, with a debut performance from new artist, Cat Burns, set to occur.You can find the full list of performers at...
The Independent

Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts among early arrivals on Brits red carpet

Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts were among the first stars to hit the red carpet at the Brit Awards.Love Island host Jama, 28, wore a strapless black midi dress with gold detailing as she arrived at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.Pussycat Dolls star Roberts, 41, opted for a silver co-ord that she matched with a midi skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit.Former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, drag queen and DJ Jodie Harsh and YolanDa Brown, chairwoman of the British Phonographic Industry – which organises Brits, were also among the early arrivals.Heavy rock duo Nova Twins, who are nominated in...
The Independent

Harry Styles thanks One Direction bandmates as he wins second Brit of the night

Harry Styles paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmates as he claimed his second win of the night at the Brit Awards.The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Sam Smith, have descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony.Styles, who was nominated in four categories going into the evening, first won the award for best pop/R&B act, which is voted for by the public via TikTok.Screaming crying throwing up 🥹 @Harry_Styles #BRITs pic.twitter.com/XCDdynyDo2— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023After punching the air and taking to the stage, he thanked his fans before adding: “I...
The Independent

Beyonce and Becky Hill score early wins at Brit Awards

Beyonce and Becky Hill were among the early winners at the Brit Awards.The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Harry Styles and Sam Smith, have descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony.Beyonce won the prize for best international artist, beating Lizzo, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.The pop superstar was not present but in a video message said: “Thank you so much for this incredible recognition” before thanking her British fans and adding: “The renaissance begins!”A message from our International Artist of the year, @Beyonce! 🙌 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/xK5bCO6OZK— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11,...
The Independent

The Brits 2023 live updates: Harry Styles wins coveted Album of the Year

The biggest night in British music came to a rather predictable end, as Harry Styles won every category he was nominated in. The “As It Was” singer took home the prizes for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop/R&B, as the 2023 Brit Awards were transformed into “Harry’s House”. Wet Leg were the other big winners of the night, as the “Chaise Longue” hitmakers were awarded Best British Group and Best New Artist on Saturday (11 February). They lost out, however, to The 1975 in the Alt/Rock category (which is decided by...
The Independent

Who’s nominated in this year’s Brit Awards?

The Brit Awards 2023 are set to take place tonight (11 February).It’s the second time the ceremony has featured gender-neutral categories, which this year has drawn criticism for having an all-male shortlist for artist of the year.Elsewhere, old favourites such as the likes of Arctic Monkeys go up against the likes of newcomers Wet Leg to win group of the year.On the night, nominees including Lewis Capaldi, Cat Burns, Lizzo, and Harry Styles will take to the stage to perform in front of the awards audience at London’s O2 Arena.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lewis Capaldi teases what he’ll wear to Brit AwardsHarry Styles hoping to emulate Grammys success at Brit AwardsWatch comedian nail Happy Valley characters in hilarious viral clip
The Independent

Music stars speak out on female representation and diversity on Brits red carpet

Brit nominees Charli XCX, Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama spoke out on the issue of female and diverse representation as they took to the red carpet at the annual awards show.The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Harry Styles and Sam Smith, have descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony.Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg lead the nominations with four apiece, while grime star Stormzy follows with three.On the red carpet, Sawayama, who is nominated in the best new artist category, called for change inside the music industry to promote diverse voices.She told...
The Independent

In predictable fashion, the 2023 Brits were truly ‘Harry’s House’

The 2023 Brit awards have come to a conclusion – albeit a slightly uneventful one. Britain’s biggest night in music saw a number of repeat winners, with Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg and Harry Styles taking home multiple awards. The awards ceremony was held on Saturday 11 February. The event kicked off at London’s O2 arena with a star-studded red carpet with celebrities including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Salma Hayek, Lewis Capaldi, and Ellie Goulding striking a pose.Smith, in particular, turned heads in their shiny black inflatable latex jumpsuit. You can see the boldest looks from the Brits...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy