La La Land to be adapted into Broadway musical

La La Land is set to be adapted into a stage musical.

The Oscar-winning 2017 musical film starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a jazz musician and aspiring actor who embark on a turbulent love affair.

Justin Hurwitz wrote the music for the film, while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul penned the lyrics. All three men will be working on the stage adaptation.

Marc Platt, one of the film’s producers, describes the Broadway production as “the next exciting chapter in [ La La Land ’s] evolution”.

“We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land ’s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience,” he said.

Among the songs featured in the original film were “Another Day of Sun” and “City of Stars”, the latter of which won the award for Best Original Song at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Bartlett Sher, the director of 2018’s stage version of To Kill a Mockingbird , is attached to direct the new production, based on a book written by playwrights Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker.

It is not currently known if Damien Chazelle , the director of La La Land , will have any involvement in the new adaptation.

Chazelle’s latest film, Babylon , has proved divisive among critics and viewers, and has been a box office bomb.

In a five-star review for The Independent , however, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “ Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s rocket-powered dive into the early days of Hollywood, decorated with orgies, elephant faeces and cocaine. There is spanking. Bacchanalian dancing. Chairs tossed through windows. And that’s all in the first 15 minutes.

“La La Land , Chazelle’s Oscar-winning, Bambi-eyed paean to artists, poets and the ‘fools that dream’, would drop dead from fright if it ever came face-to-face with it.”