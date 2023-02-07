ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UN nuclear chief underscores importance of Iran talks

By Danica Kirka
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmFvr_0kfc63xl00

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Tuesday underscored the urgency of resuscitating diplomatic efforts to limit Iran’s nuclear program, saying the situation could quickly worsen if negotiations fail.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency , said the diplomatic effort “is not at its best point,” but it wasn’t his place to declare whether the process was “dead or alive.’’ However, he said progress is not impossible.

“I hope to be able to re-set, restore, reinforce that indispensable dialogue,” he said during a discussion at the Chatham House think tank. “Without that, things are going to get worse.’’

Iran began rebuilding its nuclear stockpile after former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 agreement that limited the Islamic Republic’s atomic energy program. Talks on restoring the deal ended in August when western countries presented the “final text” of a roadmap for progress, which Iran has yet to accept.

Grossi warned last month that Iran had enough highly enriched uranium to build “several” nuclear weapons if it chose to do so. But diplomatic efforts aimed at once again limiting the country’s atomic program seem more unlikely than ever as Tehran provides arms for Russia’s war in Ukraine and as unrest shakes the Islamic Republic.

Grossi said the Middle East has a “unique set of problems” that will be aggravated if diplomatic efforts fail.

“I don’t see it in anybody’s interest that there will be proliferation there. I think we would be aggravating … the already fragile situation,’’ he said. “We’re not there yet. But we cannot really afford to fail.’’

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Russia strikes key Ukraine bridge with naval drone in attack feared to spell trouble for Kyiv’s navy

Russia attacked a key bridge in Ukraine’s Odesa region, in what is understood to be Moscow’s first use of a naval drone.Grainy surveillance footage from Friday night showed a fast-moving object slamming into the Zatoka bridge near the strategic port city before exploding.Ukraine’s armed forces commander, Gen Valeri Zaluzhnyi, said he feared Russia’s turn to using water-based uncrewed devices posed a threat to civilian shipping in the Black Sea.But military analysts said the more pressing consequences would be for Ukrainian naval strategy. “Russia was not known to have these types of drones, or to think in these terms,” said...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
The Independent

This Parkland dad has a history of interrupting Biden. But he found the GOP’s behaviour at SOTU ‘offensive’

Maneul Oliver, who lost his son in the 2018 Parkland shooting and attended his second State of the Union this week, found Republicans’ disgusted reaction to President Joe Biden’s speech not only “offensive” but also a bad example for the rest of America.“That room represents what’s going on also, on a daily basis, in our society ... but in this particular event, you have a small universe of that reaction,” he told The Independent. “Where I was sitting down, I could see the body language of these members of Congress that, in our opinion as a country, they should...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Zelenskyy: Ukraine intercepted plans to destroy Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy MoldovaSpeaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme.“I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence," Zelenskyy said through a translator.Zelenskyy said the documents showed “who, when and how" the plan would "break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova."Zelenskyy said the plan was very similar to the one devised by Russia to take over Ukraine. He...
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘screaming and cursing’ through private China spy balloon briefing

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly screamed and cursed at Biden administration officials during a closed-door briefing for not shooting the Chinese spy balloon down earlier. Ms Greene seemed proud of herself when she recounted the meeting. “I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve,” Ms Greene told The Hill. “I tore ‘em to pieces.”House lawmakers were asked to attend a classified debriefing Thursday regarding the shot-down alleged spy balloon. One lawmaker who attended the meeting and spoke to...
The Independent

China says refused US call because atmosphere not ‘proper’

China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday. “Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Donald Trump doesn’t have proper conservative values

As an American and as a millennial, I have never wanted to associate myself with a party that supports Trump. But in America, we still get separated into two outdated labels: either you’re a conservative Republican or a liberal-minded Democrat. So, where does this leave me?I am a journalism student from the United States and I have had the amazing opportunity to intern at the Independent for a few months. I noticed the question that I get asked the most in the UK is, “What is your opinion of Trump?” I answer honestly. He’s the worst.For the most part, I’ve...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy