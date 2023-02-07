Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Assault case dismissed against Minden man
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — A case against a Minden man charged with assaulting a patient while he was employed at Mosaic in Axtell has been dismissed. According to Kearney County Court records, a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult against Jack Rodriguez, 23, was dismissed on the motion of the prosecutor.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney tennis center a hot spot for events
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney tennis center has been open less than a year, but it's already getting national attention. Ernest Grundy Tennis Center Manager Matt Morrow has more on the events they host.
foxnebraska.com
Kenesaw senior ready for state wrestling
KENESAW, Neb. — Kenesaw senior Nickolas Kuehn is on a quest for a state championship in wrestling. “It’s all the work I put in during the summer. I’d wake up at 5:20 a.m. go to weights till 6:00 a.m. go and work a full-time job and do it all over again,” said Kuehn.
foxnebraska.com
Group opposing power district merger gains more support
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A group opposing the merger of two power districts said their cause has gained momentum. The Tri-Basin Natural Resources District Board voted 7-5 in support of 'Citizens Opposed to the Merger' (COTM). The group is working against the joining of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation...
foxnebraska.com
UNK extends winning streak to 10
KEARNEY. Neb. — Trailing by seven in the second half things didn't look good for the top seeded Lopers. But a monster fourth quarter that saw them erase that deficit and turn it into a 60-57 win over Central Missouri. Sophomore Meg Burns led four Lopers in double digits...
foxnebraska.com
Mardi Gras fundraiser benefits Willow Rising
AXTELL, Neb. — You can celebrate Mardi Gras and help a local non-profit aimed at fighting domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Willow Rising Executive Director Karla Schwieger-Arnold said they're seeing more need. The Mari Gras Gala is the group's largest fundraiser of the year, according to Mia...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Live a heart-healthy lifestyle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. There are many different heart conditions and problems which are collectively called heart disease. Marilyn Warnken with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It is always best to discuss your heart condition with your health...
