KENESAW, Neb. — Kenesaw senior Nickolas Kuehn is on a quest for a state championship in wrestling. “It’s all the work I put in during the summer. I’d wake up at 5:20 a.m. go to weights till 6:00 a.m. go and work a full-time job and do it all over again,” said Kuehn.

KENESAW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO