MaineHousing gets $1 million for overnight warming shelters across state

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- MaineHousing announced Friday it was awarded just over $1 million in state funding for a 13 overnight warming shelters across Maine. From Aroostook County to York County, MaineHousing says these resources will keep Mainers warm during the winter. Funding for these warming shelters is a portion of...
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
Hasbro creating Portland, Maine edition of Monopoly

A popular board game will pay tribute to iconic Portland landmarks in a new Monopoly Portland, Maine edition hitting store shelves this fall. It will feature Portland area landmarks and is expected to be released this fall. Until the end of February, fans can voice which locations they would like...
Local music group owed over $5K in sales from Brown Paper Tickets, I-Team gets answers

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Members of the local music ensemble St Mary Schola share a love of music, and they take every opportunity to share that passion with the public. "We have a group of around 23 or 24 musicians, professional musicians," St Mary Schola President Robert Timberlake said. "We cover music of the medieval, renaissance and Baroque era. Basically up to the time of Joann Sebastian Bach."
Biddeford WinterFest returns

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Seasonal fun continues in the heart of Biddeford as WinterFest makes a return. The record-cold last weekend pushed the events to this weekend. The main attraction of WinterFest is the sledding hill. Organizers say WinterFest weekend kicks off with an adults-only sledding party on the Adams Street...
Avian flu detected in wild birds in Kennebec County

(BDN) -- Six ducks were found dead in Winthrop after apparently contracting the highly-infectious avian flu. The hooded merganser ducks were found dead in Mill Stream in Winthrop, and lab tests later confirmed that the birds had contracted the H5N1 avian influenza, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
Maine musician Dave Gutter wins first Grammy

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Mainer was awarded on music's biggest stage Sunday night. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones, won a Grammy on Sunday for a song he wrote for New Orleans singer Aaron Neville. Gutter took home his first ever Grammy for...
New animal control officer in Wells rescues barred owl

WELLS (WGME) – Wells’ new Animal Control Officer Ashley Johnston rescued her first owl on Wednesday. Police say they named the barred owl Fred and Johnston took the beautiful bird to the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick for rehabilitation. Police say ACO Johnston has a degree in...
