ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Video shows brutal beating of teen outside California high school

By Shelby Nelson, Josh DuBose
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLsFa_0kfc5jn700

( KTLA ) — Parents are calling for action after video captured the brutal beating of a teen at a high school in California.

The video shows a group of teens hitting and kicking another boy as he’s curled up on the ground.

“They’re stomping on his head, my son is on the floor in a fetal position,” the student’s mother, Martha Payan, said. “I see a couple of students … his cousin is trying to get involved to try to separate and they won’t allow him to. One of the individuals comes to him with a knife and tells him if he comes close, then he’s going to get it too.”

Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight

Payan said she was at work Wednesday when she got a call from another parent saying her 14-year-old son, a freshman at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, had been beaten.

At one point in the video, three of her son’s attackers are seen hitting and kicking him all at the same time.

“He’s helpless. It’s just heartbreaking,” Payan said, “because I know that kids, my son, had to go through that with no staff or anyone to help while he was on the floor being stomped on.”

The beating happened in the parking lot after school let out.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpsiP_0kfc5jn700
    A 14-year-old boy seen curled up on the ground as several attackers brutally hit and kick him (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVfSq_0kfc5jn700
    A 14-year-old boy seen curled up on the ground as several attackers brutally hit and kick him (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzUdY_0kfc5jn700
    Bruises and scrapes, in addition to a concussion, the 14-year-old suffered as result of the attack (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDsWC_0kfc5jn700
    Bruises and scrapes, in addition to a concussion, the 14-year-old suffered as result of the attack (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6kCr_0kfc5jn700
    Bruises and scrapes, in addition to a concussion, the 14-year-old suffered as result of the attack (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTagO_0kfc5jn700
    The attack happened in the parking lot of Patriot H.S. after school let out (KTLA)

Payan says the attackers had previously threatened her son on social media over a dispute about a girl, and that she’s angry that no school staff or resource officers intervened.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released a statement to KTLA about the incident that read in part:

“The incident was reported after school hours. Therefore, no school resource officers were on campus. It is currently being investigated.”

Angel Payan, the teen’s father, said he’s angry that no medical help was sought for his son. He said he rushed to the school and didn’t understand why officials had only called parents and not 911.

The teen’s father took him to the hospital and learned from doctors that his son had a concussion.

“My son said that when they did one of the kicks, his face kind of slid on the concrete, so he has scratches all over his face,” the teen’s mom told KTLA.

Officials at the Jurupa Valley Unified School District said they cannot comment on the case and referred KTLA back to law enforcement.

The victim’s parents said they want to see consequences for the others involved in the attack. Martha said she believes one of the attackers is a high school senior at a nearby school and the other two are 18 years old or older.

Authorities did not confirm the age of the attackers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Teen who savagely beat 9-year-old girl on Florida school bus charged with battery

The 15-year-old Florida boy who was filmed viciously beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus has been charged with battery, officials announced on Tuesday. The sickening, widely-shared video shows the much larger teen and another boy mercilessly pummeling the third-grader, a student at Coconut Palm K-9 Academy in Homestead, last Wednesday as she helplessly tries to fend them off on a crowded bus. Nobody intervenes during the almost 30 seconds of the attack that was recorded by a classmate, video shows. The school’s police officer investigated the incident and decided to issue the 15-year-old boy a civil citation, which Miami-Dade State Attorney...
HOMESTEAD, FL
People

Teacher Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by High School Student Captured on Video

Since the Jan. 26 attack, Tiwanna Turner has been unable to walk and is expected to undergo extensive rehabilitation for her injuries A high school student in Georgia was arrested after an attack captured on a now-viral video sent a longtime teacher to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The student, who isn't being named due to her age, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 26 incident at Heritage High School in Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, a public information officer with the Rockland...
CONYERS, GA
The Independent

Their son’s killing by police was caught on film like Tyre Nichols’ beating. They want answers – and change

The parents of a Colorado 22-year-old killed by police after calling 911 for roadside help have blasted officers’ attempts to dismiss charges against them – while sharing their despair that people like Tyre Nichols and their son keep losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement.“What are they doing?” an exasperated Sally Glass, mother of Christian, asked as she fought back tears outside of Clear Creek County Courthouse, where the two former officers charged in her son’s death appeared on Monday.Former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Buen has been charged with second-degree murder and two misdemeanors, official misconduct...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks claim video they took of her proves their innocence

An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts. Madison Brooks, 19, died on 15 January after a vehicle hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since arrested four men for allegedly raping or witnessing the rape of Brooks before dropping her off near the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New York Post

Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS Miami

Boy 15, charged in beating of girl, 9, in Homestead school bus

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office has charged a 15-year-old boy with criminal battery after he was reportedly caught on cell phone video repeatedly punching a 9-year-old girl inside a Homestead school bus. Two Miami-Dade School Board members also spoke out about the incident on Wednesday, saying such violence must "never be tolerated."In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the beating was "far more serious than a simple student altercation."Rundle's statement said the school police officer chose to issue a civil citation instead of making a misdemeanor battery arrest."We believe that, based on the evidence and the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight; faces possible criminal charges

LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy