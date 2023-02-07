Read full article on original website
Fifteenth Street improvements planned for near future
The Fifteenth Street and Carolina Avenue area will look very different in the next three to five years if the City of Washington’s plans for the area come to fruition. The City of Washington is exercising its partnership of two years with Electricities of North Carolina and Retail Strategies, LLC to assist with recruiting and retaining traditional and dining businesses, Mayor Donald Sadler said.
cbs17
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
WITN
Police find homemade bombs, chemicals in Washington locations
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after police say he had the ingredients to make weapons of mass destruction. Washington police got a tip Thursday night that sparked their officers and the State Bureau of Investigations to search Joseph Hardison’s former homes. They found several homemade...
neusenews.com
Third update to Friday shooting in La Grange
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for the shooting that occurred on Cypress Grove Dr. La Grange on Friday, Feb. 3. Warrants have been issued for 20-year-old Michael Ray Stevens II for charges including attempted first degree murder,...
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
Washington man charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction after an investigation by the Washington Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation. Police said they received information Thursday that Joseph Hardison, 45, of Washington, had “possible bomb-making material at his former residence,” according to a press release. WPD […]
WAVY News 10
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – An Edenton woman died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Dillard’s Mill Road in Chowan County, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which...
carolinacoastonline.com
Car crash blocks morning traffic near Newport
NEWPORT - A morning motor vehicle collision temporarily halted traffic near Morehead city Thursday morning. Highway Patrol, Morehead City Fire and EMS were dispatched at approximately 7 a.m. near Carteret-Craven Electric Co-Op, according to emergency officials. The incident blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 until responders could clear a...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
wcti12.com
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
cbs17
Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
Biscuitville celebrates new Greenville restaurant grand opening
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday. By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville. To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon […]
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
One injured in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
gsabusiness.com
Brewery, entertainment attraction coming to former Greenville textile mill
Two new tenants will be joining the Judson Mill District in Greenville — a historic textile mill-turned mixed-use community. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a national axe-throwing and entertainment spot, and Magnetic South Brewery, one of the Upstate’s highest-growth breweries, will be opening their newest locations in the Judson Mill District, according to a Hughes Agency news release.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
WITN
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
carolinacoastonline.com
Five from Carteret join top barbecue cooks to go head-to-head in state championship this weekend in Kinston
KINSTON – Competition is heating up in Kinston this weekend where 28 of the best Whole Hog Barbecue cook teams will compete for a coveted state championship ring. The cooks have qualified to compete by winning a local North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned competition. The championship was originally slated to take place last fall, but a tropical storm forced the postponement. The event takes place this weekend in conjunction with the Whole Hog Barbecue Summit.
Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
