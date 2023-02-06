Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Downtown Las Vegas2foodtrippersLas Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
This Sunday: Catch the BIG GAME With Bottomless Drinks at Treasure Island
February 12: Catch the BIG GAME With Bottomless Drinks at Treasure Island. Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island will host a watch party for the BIG GAME on Sunday, Feb. 12, offering up bottomless drinks. Doors open at 1 p.m. Gilley’s will be serving up all-you-can-drink...
Fox5 KVVU
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
vegas24seven.com
The Punk Rock Museum Announces General Admission, Punk Tour Guide Tickets Now On Sale
Braun; Fat Mike/NOFX, Photo: InDecline; Intruder Blue/Masked Intruder, Photo: Bambi Guthrie;. Mike Roche/TSOL, Photo: Tracy Elizabeth. Bottom Row: Talli (Nubs) Osborne/Nubs & Her Studs, Photo: Ian Pettigrew; Smelly/NOFX,. Photo: Lisa Johnson; Roger Miret/Agnostic Front, Photo: BRITTA.; Rick Lopez/The Casualties, Photo: Sol Luongo. THE PUNK ROCK MUSEUM ANNOUNCES GENERAL ADMISSION, PUNK...
Eater
Say Goodbye to the Wine Angels as Aureole Closes to Make Room for ‘Top Chef’ Stars
Aureole and the gravity-defying Wine Angels who floated to the top of the restaurant’s 10,000-bottle tower are leaving the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas for good to make room for a new restaurant by Michael and Bryan Voltaggio. After more than 20 years of serving artful cuisine inside one of Las Vegas’s most recognizable restaurants, chef Charlie Palmer is closing Aureole and two celebrity chefs are moving in with a one-year residency.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
jammin1057.com
Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven
Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
vegas24seven.com
Historic Lido de Paris Revue Lights Up Las Vegas Once Again at The Neon Museum
HISTORIC LIDO DE PARIS REVUE LIGHTS UP LAS VEGAS ONCE AGAIN AT THE NEON MUSEUM. The Neon Museum and Philanthropist Todd VonBastiaans Restore and Relight 56-Foot-Long Neon Sign Honoring One of City’s Pioneering Entertainment Venues. The Neon Museum – the Las Vegas non-profit dedicated to collecting and preserving the...
momswhothink.com
12 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Las Vegas
While this happening city is known for a lot of things, there are also a lot of fun places for birthday parties in Las Vegas! That’s right! Las Vegas has its fair share of sights to see and activities to do, with many of them fitting perfectly for birthday party venues. Whether your kid is looking for family fun, educational fun or some physical, outdoorsy fun – Las Vegas is the place to go. Check out some of the best options for fun places to host your next child’s birthday party.
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
KRON4
LA mansion where Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel was gunned down is up for sale
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel is best known as the mobster who helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 1946. Less than six months later, a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside the Beverly Hills, California, mansion he shared with his girlfriend. That mansion is now up for sale.
WDBO
GALLERY: $6.5M home in Las Vegas features indoor Italian street with fountains, cobblestone, cafe
Currently listed for $6,500,000 with 6 bd, 9 ba (lol) and 9,771 sq ft.
vegas24seven.com
Cairo Knife Fight, BALLYHOO!, and Sugarmill Slim highlight February 2023 entertainment at The Sand Dollar Lounge and The Sand Dollar Downtown
CAIRO KNIFE FIGHT, BALLYHOO!, AND SUGARMILL SLIM HIGHLIGHT FEBRUARY 2023 ENTERTAINMENT AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE AND THE SAND DOLLAR DOWNTOWN. The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the February 2023 entertainment for its iconic Spring Mountain and Downtown Las Vegas locations. Originally opened in 1976, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue in Las Vegas, with free entertainment, rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment.
jammin1057.com
8 Best Summerlin Restaurants You Should Eat At
Here are the best Summerlin restaurants for your entire family to enjoy. The restaurant scene in Vegas is very big with a wide variety of eateries to choose from. One area of town that has been renovating to become a Las Vegans paradise is Summerlin. According to Summerlin.com, Summerlin was...
vegas24seven.com
BLUE MAN GROUP LAUNCHES VIP PACKAGES FOR SHOWS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES
BLUE MAN GROUP LAUNCHES VIP PACKAGES FOR SHOWS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES. Immersive Experiences Now Available in Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago and New York. New this year, Blue Man Group is offering guests a chance to experience the iconic entertainment phenomenon like never before with VIP packages available now in Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago and New York City.
tmpresale.com
Trace Adkins – Somewhere In America Tours event in Henderson, NV Jul 28th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The Trace Adkins – Somewhere In America Tour presale code has finally been published! Everybody with a working presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to buy event tickets ahead of the public!!!. You won’t want to miss Trace Adkins – Somewhere In America Tour’s event in Henderson, NV...
Fox5 KVVU
Jim Belushi, actor and cannabis farmer, to meet fans at Las Vegas dispensary
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Actor, comedian and cannabis farmer, Jim Belushi, is set to meet with fans at a Las Vegas dispensary on Saturday. According to a news release, Belushi will visit Planet 13 near the Las Vegas Strip from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11.
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes Back Huge Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip offers a variety of entertainment on stage, including magic acts, comedians and big name music performances.
nevadabusiness.com
Rainbow Club Casino to Host Paired Beer Dinner
HENDERSON, NV – The Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson is excited to announce their first official beer dinner in collaboration with the Mojave Brewing Company. The beer dinner will take place on February 27, 2023, at the Rainbow Club Casino located in Downtown Henderson’s Historic Water Street District and will be serving four flavorful courses carefully paired with a Mohave Brewing Company beer or cider.
vegas24seven.com
Wienermobile in Vegas!
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Las Vegas area Februrary 9-12, hosting the FRANKtastic events listed below. Wienermobile events are open to all and provide the perfect photo op, exclusive vehicle tours, as well as the chance to “meat” the drivers and receive your very own wiener whistle (while supplies last) which are collectors items we’ve been passing out since 1952. Bring your families, and “ketchup” with the nation’s most iconic hot dog on wheels!
City to host hiring fairs for open positions
The city of Las Vegas is hosting numerous job fairs for open positions including lifeguards, summer camp workers and Safekey site leaders and assistants. Preregistration is not required, but is recommended.
