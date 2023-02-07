ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Two children kidnapped for 11 months by their mother are ‘still in shock’ after being found in supermarket

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49h0rB_0kfc4psS00

Two children who were missing for nearly a year after allegedly being kidnapped by their mother are “still in shock” a week after authorities found them in a supermarket, according to their father.

Blake Gilley, 38, told NBC News that his 12-year-old son Adrian and 11-year-old daughter Brooke had been kept out of school and discouraged from interacting with anyone in the 11 months since they vanished.

“It is an understatement to say I was terrified and freaked out,” Mr Gilley told NBC News after an emotional reunion with the children last week.

Adrian and Brooke were reported missing from Liberty, Missouri, on 15 March 2022, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police in High Springs, Florida , said they located the two children and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, in a Winn Dixie grocery store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle licence check.

All three were wearing disguises, police said, but did not elaborate on how they had changed their appearances.

In an arrest photo, Ms Gilley appeared to be wearing a red wig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7eAv_0kfc4psS00

Ms Gilley was arrested on an active kidnapping warrant and appeared in the Alachua County Court this week, records show.

She is being held without bond and will fight extradition to Missouri, her lawyer Maurice McDaniel told NBC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOLBl_0kfc4psS00

Mr Gilley told the news network his ex-wife had moved between rural Airbnbs for much of the 11 months they were missing.

The two children had told him that Ms Gilley wouldn’t tell them where they were going, and ordered them to keep their heads out of sight when they were travelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbU3i_0kfc4psS00

They were physically healthy, but appeared to “still be in shock”.

Further details have emerged about the custody case between the former couple, who divorced in 2016.

According to a probable cause kidnapping warrant from the Liberty Police Department obtained by Law & Crime , Ms Gilley had refused to participate in a custody court case and had moved the children to California in April 2022.

“Through an ‘advocate,’ Kristi has refused to cooperate with the courts decision to grant Blake sole legal custody of their children.”

Mr Gilley told NBC News he planned to get his children counselling and get them back into school.

Comments / 11

Addison 55
3d ago

I hope these children are able to get back to normal. I can understand why her husband would fight for full custody. What she put these children through mentally is enough to send her to prison for a long a long time.

Reply
9
lifeisanenigma....?
3d ago

and this is why my son has gained full custody of his son and the child's mother does not know my son's address. and she will not know where my grandson is going to school.

Reply(3)
7
Nick Broughton
3d ago

I mean, what was your plan? keep in the back hills til they were 18? ya had to know that was never gonna work right? brilliance, wait wait, BRILLIANT! 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
New York Post

Teen who savagely beat 9-year-old girl on Florida school bus charged with battery

The 15-year-old Florida boy who was filmed viciously beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus has been charged with battery, officials announced on Tuesday. The sickening, widely-shared video shows the much larger teen and another boy mercilessly pummeling the third-grader, a student at Coconut Palm K-9 Academy in Homestead, last Wednesday as she helplessly tries to fend them off on a crowded bus. Nobody intervenes during the almost 30 seconds of the attack that was recorded by a classmate, video shows. The school’s police officer investigated the incident and decided to issue the 15-year-old boy a civil citation, which Miami-Dade State Attorney...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
The Independent

Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother

A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy