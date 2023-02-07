El Paso County pursuing efforts for mental health court

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A mental health court will be pursued after the El Paso County Commissioners' Court unanimously supported the efforts for one Monday.

El Paso County is currently the only urban county in Texas without a mental health court.

The new court will focus solely on addressing the mental health and illnesses of alleged offenders, similar to drug addiction specialty court work.

"This is intended to divert individuals from incarceration and possible prosecution at the early stages of being identified," said District Judge Anna Perez.

The program will allow for 35 participants in the first year.

The county will not have to spend any funds to start the program. If granted, the county would receive $200,000 from the state.

