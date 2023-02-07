ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMJ

Suspect in Fresno Murder Arrested After Standoff at Reno Motel

RENO, Nev. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man wanted for a murder in Fresno was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police at a Reno motel. Reno’s Fox 11 News reported that 35-year-old Hector Arreola was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed sleeping on couch in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning in central Fresno. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues after officers respond to a ShotSpotter activation with 18 rounds fired. Officers say they found 24-year-old Brody Witherell inside a home. Investigators […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
FRESNO, CA
newsnationnow.com

‘Cartel-style massacre’: Sheriff backs applying death penalty

(NewsNation) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asserts that Mexican cartels hold a strong influence over California gangs and says applying the death penalty would go a long way toward making the streets safer. Boudreaux spoke to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following the fatal shooting of six people...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for justice in decade-old cold case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Searching for justice in the murder of 26-year-old mother of two. Sarah Roberts was shot and killed more than a decade ago outside a new years eve house party in west Fresno. They’re hoping a $50,000 dollar reward will encourage anyone with information about the murder of Sarah Roberts to come […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business

February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old.  In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug trafficking

James Cox of Visalia is sentenced to prison for conspiring. On Feb. 8 James Cox, 60, of Visalia, was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine according to U.S. attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court documents, Cox and a third party, acting at Cox’s direction, received over a pound of methamphetamine in two separate transactions from co-defendant Renato Aguilera, 31, of Porterville. It was received after negotiating with Pedro Delgado-Montenegro, 43, a former Porterville resident and a citizen of Mexico.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Couple Arrested in Connection to August Murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and woman are in custody, accused of a fatal shooting last year in Fresno. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, on N. Cornelia Ave. in the Highway City area of Fresno. When police...
FRESNO, CA

Community Policy