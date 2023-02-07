Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say
2 injured, 1 arrested after possible lab explosion in Porterville
KMJ
Suspect in Fresno Murder Arrested After Standoff at Reno Motel
IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed sleeping on couch in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning in central Fresno. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues after officers respond to a ShotSpotter activation with 18 rounds fired. Officers say they found 24-year-old Brody Witherell inside a home. Investigators […]
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
newsnationnow.com
‘Cartel-style massacre’: Sheriff backs applying death penalty
(NewsNation) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asserts that Mexican cartels hold a strong influence over California gangs and says applying the death penalty would go a long way toward making the streets safer. Boudreaux spoke to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following the fatal shooting of six people...
KMJ
Detective Work by Fresno Private Investigator Leads to Bust of Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Detective work by a Fresno private investigator leads to the bust of a catalytic converter thief. Catalytic converter theft is not only affecting car owners, the AG industry is being targeted as well. Private Investigator Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency busted a thief...
Man shot dead in Hanford, suspect arrested, deputies say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in Hanford after being shot by another man who was later arrested, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 11:00 a.m. they received a call about a shooting that took place in the 11500 block of Elder Avenue. Witnesses gave a detailed […]
Search for justice in decade-old cold case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Searching for justice in the murder of 26-year-old mother of two. Sarah Roberts was shot and killed more than a decade ago outside a new years eve house party in west Fresno. They’re hoping a $50,000 dollar reward will encourage anyone with information about the murder of Sarah Roberts to come […]
2 arrested after standoff in Hanford neighborhood, deputies say
Investigators say a man pointed a gun at a family in a Hanford neighborhood before he took off with a woman on a go-kart.
Jury finds Jerel Stanfield guilty of 2013 murder in Fresno during retrial
A man was found guilty of killing a rival gang member in 2013 during his retrial on Thursday.
goldrushcam.com
Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business
February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno
DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old. In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug trafficking
James Cox of Visalia is sentenced to prison for conspiring. On Feb. 8 James Cox, 60, of Visalia, was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine according to U.S. attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court documents, Cox and a third party, acting at Cox’s direction, received over a pound of methamphetamine in two separate transactions from co-defendant Renato Aguilera, 31, of Porterville. It was received after negotiating with Pedro Delgado-Montenegro, 43, a former Porterville resident and a citizen of Mexico.
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
Kings County Sheriff's Office identify victim in deadly orchard shooting
Officials have identified the man shot and killed in Kings County Thursday morning.
KMJ
Couple Arrested in Connection to August Murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and woman are in custody, accused of a fatal shooting last year in Fresno. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, on N. Cornelia Ave. in the Highway City area of Fresno. When police...
