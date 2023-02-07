Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Police looking for suspect in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is looking for a suspect who shot a person in Northeast Austin. APD says it received a call at around 8:13 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of Bonnie Brae Street. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman, 46, has outlived three of her children - all victims of gun violence
It was only two months ago that Belika Hudgins, a New Orleans mother of eight, said she began to recover from the loss of her 14-year-old son. Malik "Leaky" Carter was shot 19 times last spring and left on a sidewalk in Little Woods. Wednesday evening, two more of her...
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
WDSU
Young man shot, injured in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
Convicted felons to serve 3+ years each for having guns
A Shreveport man plead guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm in October of last year.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants for December shootings
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested on multiple warrants in connection to two shootings in December. The Austin Police Department said marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and more items were found in his car and home. APD officers responded to two separate shootings in the East Riverside area on Sunday, Dec....
fox7austin.com
Missing: Police looking for woman last seen walking away from North Austin hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman who was last seen walking away from a North Austin hospital. Police say 66-year-old Robin Renee Jordan has been diagnosed with cognitive issues. She was reported missing on February 10. On February 10,...
Suspect wanted in Seventh Ward shooting investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect in connection to a shooting incident Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Seventh Ward.
NOLA.com
Suspect identified in killing of 14-year-old in Chalmette; he's at large
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Chalmette. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelan Sartin, 18, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while in possession of drugs.
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
fox8live.com
Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands. According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years...
NOLA.com
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
NOLA.com
Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says
Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOLA.com
2 men dead in suspected murder-suicide in Estelle area of west bank, JPSO says
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide on the west bank, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: 17-year-old and his brother identified by coroner. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mesa Drive (map), according to JPSO.
NOLA.com
Two shot in Hoffman Triangle, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot in the Hoffman Triangle area Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Officers were called at 4 p.m. to 3700 block of First Street. Paramedics took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting was...
Austin Police investigating suspicious death in east Austin
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death in east Austin Wednesday afternoon.
Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank
Around 9 a.m., the JSPO reported multiple units were staged at the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey.
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
fox7austin.com
Congress Ave. Bridge reopens, police say 'suspicious package' is not a threat
AUSTIN, Texas - The Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic after police located and secured a reported suspicious package. Police say there is no threat. The road was shut down between Cesar Chavez and Barton Springs Road as a precautionary measure around 12:40 p.m. on Friday,...
