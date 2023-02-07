ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Police looking for suspect in Northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is looking for a suspect who shot a person in Northeast Austin. APD says it received a call at around 8:13 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of Bonnie Brae Street. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.
AUSTIN, TX
WDSU

Young man shot, injured in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox7austin.com

Man arrested on multiple warrants for December shootings

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested on multiple warrants in connection to two shootings in December. The Austin Police Department said marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and more items were found in his car and home. APD officers responded to two separate shootings in the East Riverside area on Sunday, Dec....
AUSTIN, TX
NOLA.com

Suspect identified in killing of 14-year-old in Chalmette; he's at large

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Chalmette. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelan Sartin, 18, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while in possession of drugs.
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says

The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
ARKANSAS STATE
NOLA.com

Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says

Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOLA.com

Two shot in Hoffman Triangle, New Orleans police say

Two people were shot in the Hoffman Triangle area Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Officers were called at 4 p.m. to 3700 block of First Street. Paramedics took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

