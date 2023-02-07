ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team assists in devil ray research

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism recently initiated and assisted a team of researchers in identifying and tagging devil rays in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the county, while installing three miles of sand fencing on Okaloosa Island in 2021,...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Police: 21-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police arrested a 21-year-old who was wanted for an armed robbery in Pensacola early Saturday morning. Kyron Tyrik Evans, of Pensacola, is facing multiple charges including:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. robbery with a firearm. firing a weapon in a public or residential property. carrying a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

West Escambia Utilities issues boil advisory due to water main issue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- West Escambia Utilities says a boil water advisory has been issued Friday afternoon. The company says a contractor "bored thru a water main on N. Trammell St. This is causing discolored water and low water pressure over a large area." The water is not safe to...
WEAR

Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade - Feb. 18

Pensacola Mardi Gras is excited to announce The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix. “We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls. While the sailing team doesn't get much fan appreciation when they are on the water, being able to get close and interact with 80,000 people should be a real treat for the team and bring awareness to the team’s presence in Pensacola,” said Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Second man sentenced to life in prison for fatal triple-shooting in Century

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Century man has been sentenced to life in prison for a November 2020 shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Jaran Britt Myles was found guilty Wednesday of first degree murder for the death of Joseph Christopher Smith. He was also found not guilty on two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot.
CENTURY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola cardiologist warns about the dangers of broken heart syndrome

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Medical research shows that nearly two percent of patients who experience heart attack symptoms suffer from broken heart syndrome. WEAR News spoke with Ascension Sacred Heart Cardiologist Dr. Paul Tamburro about the dangers of the condition. Broken heart syndrome happens when your heart gets weak all of...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy