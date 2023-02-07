Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Parents want changes after child left behind during Escambia County school bus incident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents of students on board an Escambia County school bus are demanding answers. On Wednesday, a Bellview Elementary School bus stopped on the side of the road because the driver says the students were misbehaving. At one point, the students were let off the bus and the bus drove off -- leaving some of them behind.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Emergency Management to host community CPR, First-Aid course
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Emergency Management is hosting a free Community CPR and First -Aid course next Saturday. The course consisting of a combination of CPR/AED and First-Aid training. The training is designed to prepare a bystander to be able to provided effective CPR and First-Aid...
WEAR
'DR Horton' makes $33 million cash offer on Escambia County property OLF-8
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County projects that are waiting on funding could get much-needed money soon. It all depends on a potential sale of over 500 acres of county-owned property in Beulah called OLF-8. Home builder "DR Horton" made a $33 million cash offer for the land. County Commissioner...
WEAR
Man wanted in Santa Rosa County for battery of pregnant woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Santa Rosa County for the battery of a pregnant woman. Santa Rosa County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Zeke Watson. The sheriff's office says he is a white male, who is around 5'08" in height and weighs around 200 pounds.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team assists in devil ray research
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism recently initiated and assisted a team of researchers in identifying and tagging devil rays in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the county, while installing three miles of sand fencing on Okaloosa Island in 2021,...
WEAR
Sheriff's office recognizes five active missing person cases in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office has shared five missing person cases this week that are still active in Escambia County in honor of National Missing Persons Day. National Missing Persons Day is held on Feb. 3 and is a day "that brings additional awareness of people who are missing to hopefully increase the chances of them being found."
WEAR
County plans for traffic light on Pensacola road known for deadly accidents
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Plans are moving forward to improve one Pensacola road known for deadly accidents. Plans were finalized last week for a traffic light at the entrance to the Perdido Bay Country Club -- which is on Sorrento Road at Doug Ford Drive. Escambia County says they're working with...
WEAR
44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson appointed to Medical Examiners Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of seven people to the Medical Examiners Commission Friday, which includes Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. The Commission interacts with local, state and federal agencies in an effort to enhance medical examiners’ role of assisting the citizens of Florida...
WEAR
New fire station possibly coming to Escambia County's Paradise Beach
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new fire station could be coming to Paradise Beach. Escambia County is working to acquire five acres of land on Bauer Road for a "temporary modular station." The county says if they get the land, they already have a firetruck ready for the station. They'd...
WEAR
Police: 21-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police arrested a 21-year-old who was wanted for an armed robbery in Pensacola early Saturday morning. Kyron Tyrik Evans, of Pensacola, is facing multiple charges including:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. robbery with a firearm. firing a weapon in a public or residential property. carrying a...
WEAR
Former Warrington Middle School dean faces new charge after court appearance
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The former dean of Warrington Middle School is facing a new charge after appearing in court Friday. Darreyel Laster is now charged with contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child. He faces three other charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor. Laster...
WEAR
Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
WEAR
West Escambia Utilities issues boil advisory due to water main issue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- West Escambia Utilities says a boil water advisory has been issued Friday afternoon. The company says a contractor "bored thru a water main on N. Trammell St. This is causing discolored water and low water pressure over a large area." The water is not safe to...
WEAR
FDOT: New span of Three Mile Bridge won't open until it can be done safely
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The countdown is underway for the new span on the Three Mile Bridge to open up. The project has been in the works since construction began spring of 2017. It was targeted to open Monday. Getting onto the bridge from Gulf Breeze can often get backed up,...
WEAR
Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade - Feb. 18
Pensacola Mardi Gras is excited to announce The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix. “We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls. While the sailing team doesn't get much fan appreciation when they are on the water, being able to get close and interact with 80,000 people should be a real treat for the team and bring awareness to the team’s presence in Pensacola,” said Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc.
WEAR
Glenn Miller Orchestra to play Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be returning to the stage Monday at the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola. A cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. The concert is open to the public. Base access will be provided for attendees.
WEAR
Second man sentenced to life in prison for fatal triple-shooting in Century
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Century man has been sentenced to life in prison for a November 2020 shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Jaran Britt Myles was found guilty Wednesday of first degree murder for the death of Joseph Christopher Smith. He was also found not guilty on two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot.
WEAR
Pensacola cardiologist warns about the dangers of broken heart syndrome
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Medical research shows that nearly two percent of patients who experience heart attack symptoms suffer from broken heart syndrome. WEAR News spoke with Ascension Sacred Heart Cardiologist Dr. Paul Tamburro about the dangers of the condition. Broken heart syndrome happens when your heart gets weak all of...
Comments / 0