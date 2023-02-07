Read full article on original website
kunm.org
FRI: US takes another step toward gearing up nuclear pit factory in NM, + More
US takes another step toward gearing up nuclear pit factory - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. agency in charge of producing key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal has cleared the way for new equipment to be installed at a New Mexico laboratory as part of a multibillion-dollar mission, but nuclear watchdog groups say the project already is behind schedule and budgets have ballooned.
New Mexico lawmakers want to raise liquor tax to 25 cents per serving
Experts said New Mexico is number one in the nation for alcohol-related deaths.
Governor Michelle Lujan announces bipartisan tax cut plan
(The Center Square) -New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham unveiled a bipartisan plan to cut taxes in the state. The plan would reduce the state’s Gross Receipts Tax rate by a quarter percent to 4.625%. It would also create a deduction for many services sold to businesses. The plan could save New Mexicans as much as $411 million, according to the press release from the governor’s office. State Rep. Jason...
New Mexico’s new health secretary appointed after Scrase announces retirement
The new secretary will be the fourth person to fill the role under the current governor.
New Mexico 2023 water supply outlook ‘encouraging’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With recent snows around the state, New Mexico’s water outlook for the spring is improving. But the latest outlook report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes there’s still a fair bit of uncertainty in forecasting water into the spring. Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a 2023 Water Supply Outlook […]
KRQE News 13
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
How gun commerce has changed in New Mexico since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in New Mexico since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Bill to beef up public transportation in New Mexico rolls through Roundhouse
One lawmaker is trying to help bolster the public transit systems across the state.
Roundhouse Roundup: Abolishing the Public Education Department
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate over education in New Mexico is ramping up. Already, legislators debated ways to provide more educational options to kids. And Friday, February 10, legislators are scheduled to debate letting voters remove the Public Education Department (PED). Replacing PED Today, the Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to debate Senate Joint […]
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
New Mexico Homeowners Eligible for $20,000 in Assistance
Believe it or not, New Mexico homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program provides grants of up to $20,000 per household to cover mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance and can be used to maintain housing or reduce delinquency.
kunm.org
THURS: NM Game Commission left without enough members to function, + More
New Mexico wildlife commission left without enough members - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A key state commission that guides New Mexico's wildlife agency and oversees a multimillion-dollar budget that includes conservation, hunting and fishing programs won't be able to conduct any business until the governor fills at least one of four outstanding vacancies.
KRQE News 13
University of New Mexico considers ending vaccine mandate
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
krwg.org
Local officials weigh in on firearm legislation
This year during the New Mexico Legislative session, multiple bills have been put forth regarding firearm-related legislation. This comes as New Mexico’s firearm-related deaths are on the rise, with a jump of 55% from 2010 to 2020, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Miranda Viscoli is the...
New Mexico team returns after crossing Atlantic Ocean for mental health fundraiser
Team Guardian crossed the finish line in Antigua last week and say they're happy to be back on land.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill
Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
kunm.org
WED: New Mexico lawmakers have proposed 7 new gun laws, + More
Legislators in New Mexico have proposed 7 new gun laws - Associated Press. Legislators in New Mexico have proposed seven gun laws in a wide-ranging package of proposals. Members of a House committee want to establish a two-week waiting period for firearm purchases plus prohibit the sale and possession of certain semiautomatic rifles and handguns in the state.
New Mexico Republicans invite public to talk state budget
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the heart of every regular legislative session is deciding the state’s budget. This year, with billions of dollars on the line, many New Mexicans are wondering how lawmakers are planning on spending the state’s money. Friday, some Senate Republicans will answer questions live. Senators Bill Sharer, Pat Woods, Bill Burt, and […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Game Commissioner Deanna Archuleta Resigns
New Mexico Game Commission Chairwoman Deanna Archuleta. When the state Game Commission elected longtime energy lobbyist Deanna Archuleta to serve as its chairwoman late last month, there was some hope the panel, wrought with turnover, might stabilize. It didn’t happen. Archuleta submitted a three-sentence resignation letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan...
