Oklahoma City, OK

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Braves insider comments on ridiculous Ronald Acuña trade ‘rumor’

An Atlanta Braves insider shut down a rumor that star outfielder Ronald Acuña requested a trade from the team. The Atlanta Braves are expecting big things out of star outfielder Ronald Acuña, who returned from a torn ACL last year and dealt with other injuries in the 2022 season. With spring training beginning, it was announced this past week that Acuña would be playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic after team doctors gave him the okay after initially saying it wouldn’t be in his best interest. There is a lot for Braves fans to look forward to this upcoming season. But, they received quite the scare on Friday.
John Calipari tries to sell Kentucky’s dwindling March Madness hopes

The Kentucky Wildcats couldn’t afford any disastrous slip-ups over the final month, but Saturday’s loss to Georgia could end their March Madness hopes. Somehow a 3-21 Louisville team playing on Saturday won’t be the biggest disappointment in the Bluegrass State for the day. John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats made sure of that as a trip to Athens to face a Georgia team with seven losses already in SEC play resulted in a catastrophic loss.
LEXINGTON, KY
