Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers trade for their discount Myles Turner at an incredible price
The Los Angeles Lakers almost traded Russell Westbrook for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield before the 2022-23 season but ultimately decided it was not worth it. The team eventually traded Russell Westbrook in a three-team deal before the deadline and now managed to get a discount version of Turner at a miraculous price.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
Lakers can reunite with key player from 2020 title team on buyout market
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team in the NBA at the trade deadline, making four moves that were met with much praise from fans and analysts alike. Fans were begging the Lakers to do something aggressive and that is exactly what the team did at the deadline.
Former Auburn football quarterback called a likely future head coach
Former Auburn football quarterback Bo Nix got high praise as a play-caller and leader from new Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, who said that Nix could be a head coach at the college level or even in the NFL. Stein was hired by the Ducks to replace Kenny Dillingham, who...
Braves insider comments on ridiculous Ronald Acuña trade ‘rumor’
An Atlanta Braves insider shut down a rumor that star outfielder Ronald Acuña requested a trade from the team. The Atlanta Braves are expecting big things out of star outfielder Ronald Acuña, who returned from a torn ACL last year and dealt with other injuries in the 2022 season. With spring training beginning, it was announced this past week that Acuña would be playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic after team doctors gave him the okay after initially saying it wouldn’t be in his best interest. There is a lot for Braves fans to look forward to this upcoming season. But, they received quite the scare on Friday.
John Calipari tries to sell Kentucky’s dwindling March Madness hopes
The Kentucky Wildcats couldn’t afford any disastrous slip-ups over the final month, but Saturday’s loss to Georgia could end their March Madness hopes. Somehow a 3-21 Louisville team playing on Saturday won’t be the biggest disappointment in the Bluegrass State for the day. John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats made sure of that as a trip to Athens to face a Georgia team with seven losses already in SEC play resulted in a catastrophic loss.
