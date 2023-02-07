Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing SoonBethany LathamDallas, PA
"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-BarreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamMcadoo, PA
Troopers 'freezin' for a reason' in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a big night on the ice Saturday night in Luzerne County. Fans could come to the the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township before the Penguins game for a little extra fun with Pennsylvania State Police, all to benefit the Special Olympics of NEPA.
Fire damages apartment building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
Community service project held in Forty Fort
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Members of a leadership organization and Home Depot employees teamed up for a community service project Saturday in Luzerne County. Employees from the Wilkes-Barre Home Depot joined members of the Leadership Northeast class of 2023 to paint the third floor of the YMCA's Charlotte Casterline Early Learning Center in Forty Fort.
Two hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. State police say a car driving north along Route 61 and University Drive veered and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven. A man and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
State grants enhance fire and EMS response in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you call 911 in Kingston or Forty Fort, the "squad vehicle" is the first vehicle you're likely to see when first responders arrive. "The squad is a multi-purpose vehicle. It goes on EMS calls to basically break the wear and tear down of the big apparatus," said Kingston/Forty-Fort Fire Chief Frank Guido. "So it's a first vehicle for EMS calls. Plus, it's also a utility vehicle that carries air packs, sump pumps for pumping basements. It's a cargo body, so we can pick up posts from the street to get it back to the station to get it packed on the apparatus."
Restaurant collecting items for Turkey
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The devastation from this week's earthquake in Turkey has spurred folks into action here at home. Istanbul Grill locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dallas are collecting items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey. Thousands were killed in the quake. The owner of the restaurants says any...
Warm weather affecting farming in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Growing fruit is a large part of the business at Rohrbach's Farm near Catawissa. "We rely on this for our customers who come in to buy in the store and we have this hopefully you pick this year, we should have enough," said Adam Orlando, Rohrbach's Farm Orchard Manager.
16 To The Rescue: Joker
HONESDALE, Pa. — Joker was born to go on adventures. He is a bit of a rascal, but for as crazy as he can be, he can be just as affectionate. Joker has been living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale for about six months, which rescue workers say is way too long for a guy like him.
Fake emblems, expired stickers giveaway for police
Shamokin, Pa. — Sporting the wrong emblems, missing vin numbers, and operated by a man with a suspended license, Coal Township Police suspected something was up with a car they had pulled over. The vehicle sat in the parking lot of Walmart on Jan. 26 at 7:49 p.m. as authorities questioned the operator, Robert Yost. The 37-year-old Shamokin resident attempted to provide insurance for a 2012 Chevrolet, the same logo replaced over the Subaru design on the front and back of the vehicle. ...
Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
Man locked up after ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Scranton apartment
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is locked up after police found a body inside his apartment. According to court paperwork, a neighbor called police last week after a man claimed he needed to get rid of a body. When cops showed up to the apartment on Capouse Avenue,...
Learning new skills at Winterfest in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Winterfest brought folks to Lackawanna State Park in North Abington Township on Saturday for activities like a bird-watching walk, campfire cooking, and learning about maple syrup through an exhibit. It was also a good opportunity to learn about outdoor winter safety. "I think it's vital...
GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
Fire damages house in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — Officials say a fire damaged a house Tuesday morning in Hazleton was an accident. The fire started at a duplex on the corner of Garfield and East 3rd Street around 9 a.m. According to the fire chief, the woman living in the left side of the...
Owner admits abandoning dog in locked crate in frigid weather: police
WILLIAMSPORT – The woman who police say abandoned a male German shepherd in a locked crate at a suburban Williamsport shopping center in frigid weather has been identified. The 24-year-old Williamsport woman, when questioned, admitted owning the dog and leaving it near a Hobby Lobby store in Loyal Plaza in Loyalsock Twp., state police said Monday.
Wildlife center in the Poconos in need of donations
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A wildlife center in Monroe County is dealing with an expensive, unexpected issue. Owners of Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township recently noticed a problem with the septic system on the property. The issue is not impacting any of the animals, but...
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
Animal rescue fundraiser lets people toss their ex to the wolves
PENNS CREEK, Pa. — T&D's Cats of the World is home to hundreds of rescue animals, from tigers to bears and everything in between. "We rescue wild animals, and most of the animals we have were illegally owned pets. They are turned over to us by the people, but most likely, they're from government confiscations, and they end up coming here," Jennifer Mattive said.
New research shows heart attacks increase during pandemic after years of decline
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was concerning trend doctors noticed during the pandemic: a rise in heart attacks, especially among young people. It's a sharp reversal from the years of decline. New data from the Smidt Heart Institute found the most significant increase was among people ages 25 to 44.
