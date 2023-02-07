Read full article on original website
Two hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. State police say a car driving north along Route 61 and University Drive veered and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven. A man and...
wkok.com
Cache of Illegal Drugs Found in Kelly Township, Union County
LEWISBURG — State police are investigating the discovery of a cache of illegal drugs Friday. Troopers say they found the methamphetamine, and other drugs at 370 International Drive in Kelly Township, Union County. They say they found four small yellow baggies of suspected meth, 15 white baggies of suspected...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough Police: Woman robbed on North Bower
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are investigating an apparent mugging on the east end. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North Bower Street Thursday. A woman walking north was ambushed by a male who displayed a handgun in the waist of his pants. The woman initially...
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough police seeking missing juvenile
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are seeking a missing juvenile, Allyanna Valentine. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black boots. She is 5’4″ and approximately 110lbs. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Schuylkill County Communications Center at...
Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide. A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison. Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday. Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius...
Guilty verdict in deadly Schuylkill County shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County. Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Romero in October 2021 in Mahanoy City. Another man was also hurt. A jury found Malone guilty of first-degree murder and related charges. He is set to...
Pa. man accused of shooting girlfriend in the leg: report
A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend in the leg, according to a story from the News-Item. Ronald F. Sobol, 42, of Coal Twp., Northumberland County, is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person, the news site said.
Troopers 'freezin' for a reason' in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a big night on the ice Saturday night in Luzerne County. Fans could come to the the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township before the Penguins game for a little extra fun with Pennsylvania State Police, all to benefit the Special Olympics of NEPA.
Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
Man allegedly threatens to 'come over and bash woman’s face in'
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats after he sent a threatening text message, showed up uninvited to a home, and then refused to leave. Keyshawn Drevawn Johnson, 22, of Williamsport allegedly threatened to bash a woman’s head in over text before showing up at her home near the 700 block of West Fourth Street on Feb. 7 just before 2 a.m. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man hits pedestrian on William Penn Highway, then gets into head-on crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon. William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated. Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before...
Homicide suspect, 17, to remain jailed at LCCF
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said Alan Jay Meyers, 17, charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl, will remain jailed at the county correctional facility. Vough on Friday afternoon presided over the sixth review hearing for Meyers regarding his incarceration at the adult facility. State...
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
Two men arrested after Berwick shootout
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
Man locked up after ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Scranton apartment
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is locked up after police found a body inside his apartment. According to court paperwork, a neighbor called police last week after a man claimed he needed to get rid of a body. When cops showed up to the apartment on Capouse Avenue,...
Caught on Camera: $1.5K reward for a car vandalism suspect
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car. Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield […]
