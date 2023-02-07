Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats after he sent a threatening text message, showed up uninvited to a home, and then refused to leave. Keyshawn Drevawn Johnson, 22, of Williamsport allegedly threatened to bash a woman’s head in over text before showing up at her home near the 700 block of West Fourth Street on Feb. 7 just before 2 a.m. ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO