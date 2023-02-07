ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Illuminator

Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market?

For the third year in a row, the Louisiana Legislature will have the chance to vote on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana and incorporate its cultivation and sale into the state’s economy. House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, is one in a package of bills that would build a new […] The post Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?

Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana ranked as top state for sugarcane production last year

The American Sugar Cane League reported that Louisiana's sugarcane industry produced more than 2 million tons of raw sugar in 2022, ranking it as the No. 1 cane sugar producing state in the country for the first time. ASCL Director Jim Simon reported the figures in his remarks at the...
LOUISIANA STATE
talkbusiness.net

New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected

Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
ARKANSAS STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana Legislature is quietly sitting on $106 million in reserve funding

The Louisiana Legislature ended its last budget cycle June 30 with $106.5 million worth of reserve funding, according to audits the Legislative Auditor recently released. The lawmakers’ reserve funding has gone largely untouched for years and is rarely discussed during debates about state spending. In fact, legislators complain when other agencies keep any unallocated cash on hand, let alone over $100 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?

No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death

Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported on February 7, 2023, that their Homicide Division, along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 23, 2022, at an address in the 11000 Block of Mead Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track

Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
AVONDALE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales

Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
GONZALES, LA

