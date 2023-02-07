Read full article on original website
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Finally a trip to the beach without the bottlenecks in Baton Rouge and the tunnel in Mobile.
Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market?
For the third year in a row, the Louisiana Legislature will have the chance to vote on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana and incorporate its cultivation and sale into the state’s economy. House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, is one in a package of bills that would build a new […] The post Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?
Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana ranked as top state for sugarcane production last year
The American Sugar Cane League reported that Louisiana's sugarcane industry produced more than 2 million tons of raw sugar in 2022, ranking it as the No. 1 cane sugar producing state in the country for the first time. ASCL Director Jim Simon reported the figures in his remarks at the...
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Legislature is quietly sitting on $106 million in reserve funding
The Louisiana Legislature ended its last budget cycle June 30 with $106.5 million worth of reserve funding, according to audits the Legislative Auditor recently released. The lawmakers’ reserve funding has gone largely untouched for years and is rarely discussed during debates about state spending. In fact, legislators complain when other agencies keep any unallocated cash on hand, let alone over $100 million.
Multi-million dollar mega grant given to replace I-10 bridge
The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced a new $150 million mega-grant for upgrades to the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.
Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border
Archie Carter of Alexandria & Isaiah Jones of Houston have each been sentenced to 10+ years behind bars after getting caught with a huge haul of various drugs.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?
No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported on February 7, 2023, that their Homicide Division, along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 23, 2022, at an address in the 11000 Block of Mead Road.
Single Ticket Takes $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot
A Louisiana ticket wins $50,000 and we now know where the winning Easy 5 ticket was sold for Saturday's $120,000 win.
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track
Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales
Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
Louisiana Lottery Confirms State's Latest Powerball Winners
We now know the point of purchase location for Louisiana's latest Powerball winner.
Why Is Newell obsessed with Mayor Latoya Cantrell?
I love these texts…“Newell, are you obsessed with Mayor Cantrell?” I don’t think so. Obviously you believe that I am. But when people are pointing out that there’s a lack of attention to the crime problem for years, what is one to do?
