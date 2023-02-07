Read full article on original website
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Basketball Kyah Watson Iowa State Postgame 2/11/23
West Virginia's Kyah Watson had the mindset of being aggressive going into the home game against Iowa State, and it paid off in the form of a double-double for her and a 73-60 win for the team. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
WVNews
West Virginia women pull away in 3rd, beat No. 21 Iowa St.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Madisen Smith scored six points and JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson added five each in the pivotal third quarter as West Virginia pulled away to beat No. 21 Iowa State 73-60 on Saturday. Trailing by one at the half, West Virginia outscored Iowa State 22-13...
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
WVNews
Williamstown's 3-point shooting, transition game too much for Doddridge County
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether the Doddridge County girls basketball team was in a zone or a man-to-man defense, it wasn’t able to stop Williamstown’s transition game or 3-point shooting. Especially when the Yellowjackets stole the ball 12 times, converted off of many of the steals...
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
WVNews
22-point fourth quarter pushes Buccaneers past Patriots, 59-52
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a physical, back-and-forth affair that saw 11 lead changes, the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers came up big with a 22-point fourth quarter to secure a 59-52 victory over the Parkersburg South Patriots on Saturday evening. “We came out and battled for four quarters. Our girls...
WVNews
Fairmont Senior boys pull away from Philip Barbour on Senior Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior boys basketball collected a dominant win over Philip Barbour on Senior Day, but most of the contest was not as one-sided as the final score indicated. The Polar Bears, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA and still without a Big 10 Conference...
WVNews
James Crane
KINGWOOD — James N. Crane, 87, of Kingwood, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The son of the late Alva Glen Crane and Della Murl Liston Crane, he was born in Morgantown on Sept. 12, 1935.
WVNews
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Bradley N. Cochran to Douglas Oldaker and Elizabeth Oldaker, parcel in Coal District, $6,000.
WVNews
Riverfront park to become reality for Weston, Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A riverfront park is in the early stages of becoming a reality in downtown Weston thanks to a grant award through the Department of Housing and Urban Development/Community Planning and Development. Senator Joe Manchin submitted the request on behalf of the city, Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards said.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Grant Winslow Martin, 24, Shinnston, and Monica Elaine Miller, 23, Shinnston.
WVNews
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WVNews
Private parking fees, booting prompt outcry from Clarksburg visitors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Complaints continue to pour in to government offices and on social media regarding parking fines and vehicle booting on private lots in downtown Clarksburg. Over the past months on social media, people have reported fines ranging from $40 to $192. Some people have reported...
