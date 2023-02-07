FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont girls basketball coach James Beckman has slowly built up the program over the past few years. That hard work is starting to come to fruition, as his Bees set a new school record for wins in a season by defeating visiting Herbert Hoover 93-49 Saturday afternoon at the Bee Hive.

