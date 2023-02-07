ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

4 Resources To Make Your Website More Accessible

By Alisa Smith
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBlyO_0kfc3GAu00

If you made a list of goals for your website, I bet three things would be near the top:

  1. Get more value out of your customers.
  2. Find new customers.
  3. Increase your website's conversion rate, whether you want more leads or more sales.

Each of these goals requires a functional, easy-to-use website. Yet a staggering 97% of the internet today is inaccessible to people with disabilities — meaning there are accessibility issues that can make it hard for some visitors to navigate a website or engage with its content.

That's a big problem — and it's not just a matter of what's fair or legally required. (Although the U.S. Department of Justice has repeatedly maintained that accessibility laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) apply to websites and physical locations.)

It's also a matter of what makes sense for your business.

In the United States, one in four adults lives with some type of disability, from visual impairments that require them to navigate websites using assistive technology, such as screen readers, to hearing impairments that make it hard to follow videos without captions. Globally, people with disabilities — and their friends and family — control more than $13 trillion in disposable income .

That's a lot of potential customers who could be left behind if you don't take steps to make your website accessible to everyone.

Now for the good news: Every accessibility issue is fixable if you have the right tools and know what to watch for. Here are some of my favorite accessibility resources to help you:

1. Use alt text correctly

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is known for publishing the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), but it has also created additional resources to help businesses better navigate digital accessibility.

One of the most useful is the alt Decision tree , which describes how to use the alt attribute of the element in various situations. With the decision tree, you can make faster, more informed decisions on whether your image needs alt text — and, if so, what information to include.

Alt text is a written description of an image that screen readers can read aloud — or convert to Braille — for people with visual impairments, sensory processing disorders or learning disorders.

Done right, alt text can help paint a fuller picture of your products and services for people who use screen readers to navigate websites. Unfortunately, many businesses forget to provide alt text. Or they write something so generic — for example, an image of a restaurant menu that simply says "menu" — that it may as well not be there.

Note: As a general rule, I always recommend writing alt text like you're describing an image to your friend over the phone. What are the key details they need to know in order to understand the image?

Related: How to Make Your Social Media Channels More Accessible to Everyone

2. Check your website's accessibility

When it comes to digital accessibility , one of the biggest challenges is the dynamic nature of most websites. Just think about how often your website changes, whether it's new product photos or updated website copy.

Each update is a chance to introduce new accessibility issues to your website accidentally, so it's important to monitor your website constantly. Unfortunately, most businesses lack the time or internal resources to test the accessibility of every new design and line of code. That's where an automated solution like AudioEye's Website Accessibility Checker — which runs more than 400 tests to check your content against accessible coding standards like WCAG, then generates a detailed report of accessibility issues on your site — comes into play.

Related: How Website Accessibility Affects Your Brand's Reputation and Success

3. Add automated captions to your videos

People are watching more video content than ever, but you could be leaving a large part of your audience behind if you don't add captions to your videos.

There are plenty of tools that can help you save time by automatically generating captions. However, it's important to note that voice recognition technology is not perfect. Errors do occur, which can confuse or frustrate people who rely on captions.

For that reason, I always recommend proofing automatically generated captions with human eyes and ears.

Closed captioning is a great example of the overlap between "good" and "accessible" design. When you add captions, you aren't just helping people with hearing impairments or cognitive disabilities — you're helping anyone who chooses to watch the video with the sound off. For example, someone might be watching your video in a public space or while multitasking.

Adding captions can ensure a positive experience no matter how people consume your content.

Related: How Accessibility Teams and Executives Can Work Together for Disability Inclusion

4. Check your color contrast

The colors on your website might seem like a purely aesthetic decision, but they have a significant impact on how usable your website is for people with color vision deficiency (also known as color blindness) and other visual impairments.

Low contrast between foreground and background elements (think white text on a gray button) can make it harder for people to navigate your site, engage with your content and ultimately take the actions — whether it's filling out a contact form or making a purchase — that matter to your business.

AudioEye's Color Contrast Checker makes it easy to determine if your colors meet WCAG's requirements on contrast ratio. To conform with Success Criterion (SC) 1.4.3 Contrast (Minimum), you should aim to have a contrast ratio of at least 4.5:1 between the foreground and background color.

Related: Launching a Business Website? Here's What You Need to Know About Accessibility

Take the first step toward a more accessible website

For most businesses, there are two hurdles that can slow down accessibility efforts.

The first hurdle is awareness. Many business leaders are unaware of digital accessibility or that it could present a problem for their online business, both in terms of user experience and legal risk. However, the rise in digital accessibility-related lawsuits is bringing more attention to the importance of accessibility.

The second hurdle is a common misconception about the cost and difficulty of digital accessibility. Some organizations believe that making a website accessible would cost too much, or require building a new website from scratch. The truth is that there are plenty of things you can do to improve your website's accessibility without touching a line of code.

To help you get started with your business's overall accessibility strategy, the W3C and the UK's Business Disability Forum have created self-assessment tools that can help organizations understand their current level of accessibility and implement measures to improve their accessibility policies, processes, and outcomes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Windows Club

Best AI tools for Developers

Artificial intelligence has taken over the world. Be it ChatGPT, or the latest AI tools from various companies, the whole world is talking about artificial intelligence. People have slowly started using various AI tools available for their work. In this guide, we show you the best AI tools for Developers.
Ars Technica

ChatGPT is a data privacy nightmare, and we ought to be concerned

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Within two months of its release it reached 100 million active users, making it the fastest-growing consumer application ever launched. Users are attracted to the tool’s advanced capabilities—and concerned by its potential to cause disruption in various sectors. A much less...
ceoworld.biz

The opportunity for success in 2023 is yours

As we head into 2023, many business leaders resemble fatigued soldiers returning from years of battles. From lockdowns, the great resignation, remote working, supply chain breakdown, and now increasing inflation driven by overheated economies and global instability – it has been exhausting. It is already clear that 2023 is...
iheart.com

Are you ready for brain-tracking technology? Because it's ALREADY HERE!

This week, Glenn showed a deeply disturbing video of a presentation during the World Economic Forum Davos Summit promoting brain-tracking technology and how it can be integrated into our daily lives—like the workplace. The presentation begins by showing this dystopian-like video showing how brain-tracking tech can be used in...
Benzinga

Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
FLORIDA STATE
Futurism

People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly

Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
futurumresearch.com

Zoom Announces the Addition of Zoom Sessions for Event Management

Analyst Take: The addition of Zoom Sessions, the new event management solution from Zoom, that adds flexibility and expanded features for single-session events is a smart move, and one that I suspect marketers working to manage hybrid and virtual events will be happy about. Zoom Sessions has upleveled capabilities here, affording marketers the ability to enhance events in myriad ways, gather analytics to track the success of their events, build/enhance brand presence with production and branding tools and, bonus – the ability to grow their pipelines and generate new leads with marketing automation tools and integrations built in.
Woonsocket Call

Codeofcode.org: The Best Place to Learn Blockchain & Web Development Skills

Yasin H. Cakal, best-selling author and renowned expert on programming, has just launched Code of Code, a new website offering free online courses for programmers of all levels. Code of Code is a must-see website for anyone interested in programming. With courses ranging from introductory to advanced, Code of Code...
HackerNoon

UI vs UX Design: What are the Major Differences?

The term User Experience was coined in the 1990s by Don Norman, a reputed cognitive scientist and co-founder of the known Nielsen Norman Group. UX commonly deals with market research, testing, and product development, along with covering content and prototyping. UI design is designed to surround the visual and information design around the screens.
CNET

Smart Ideas for Your Smart Plug: 10 Unexpected Uses

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Smart plugs are a cheap and easy way to add smart home conveniences to nearly any device that plugs into an outlet. They don't get the full credit they deserve, however, mostly because their main function is to simply turn things on and off.
CNET

Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
mhwmag.com

JLT Mobile Computers unlocks greater operational efficiencies for warehouse forklift fleets with innovative software dashboard

JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, has launched JLT Insights, a new data-driven software dashboard for industries with warehouses. The customizable software solution enables warehouse and IT managers to monitor their vehicle-mount terminals (VMT) and gain greater operational insights. Based on various data points...
9to5Mac

Chat AI tech will eventually make Siri smarter, but not anytime soon [Opinion]

Chat AI tech is without a doubt the most exciting thing to have happened in the world of technology for quite some time – providing answers to questions, writing essays, generating working code, or even passing an MBA exam through a conversational UI. Microsoft announced that a version of...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

87K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy