The A’s have made a late-off-season trade, sending pitcher AJ Puk to the Miami Marlins for outfielder JJ Bleday. The trade represents a swap of two former top-10 draft picks. Puk was taken by the A’s 6th overall in the 2016 draft while Bleday was taken 4th in 2019. Both have since seen their stars dim a bit but both have at least reached the majors.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO