ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Eva Green Lawsuit: Producer Calls ‘A Patriot’ Director ‘Inexperienced and Starstruck’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUIEk_0kfc2zUS00

A producer on Eva Green ’s failed film “A Patriot” has accused the project’s director Dan Pringle of being “inexperienced” and “starstruck.”

Jake Seal, who was brought in by financiers Sherborne Media Finance in an apparent bid to salvage the project after funding collapsed, was on the witness stand in London’s High Court on Tuesday to give evidence in the trial.

It was Seal, a producer and the owner of Hampshire-based production facility Black Hanger Studios, that Green called a “moron,” “pure vomit” and “the Devil” in private texts and emails that emerged during the pre-action discovery process. She also referred to his Black Hanger crew as “shitty peasants” and said Seal “needs to get fired.”

During cross-examination by Green’s lawyer, Edmund Cullen KC, on Tuesday afternoon, Seal told the court of the project: “This is effectively a first-time director, very inexperienced, who has never worked with a studio before.” Seal added that Pringle had only previously made one feature, which was filmed on location rather than on a sound stage and had never previously overseen the building of a set or worked with a water tank, all of which “A Patriot” was going to require. According to IMDb, Pringle has directed one previous feature titled “K-Shop,” about a kebab shop owner’s son who seeks to avenge his father’s death.

Seal also said “people” – understood to mean Pringle and his producing partner Adam Merrifield – were “starstruck” by Green, the suggestion being that this made them reluctant to reign her in. In his written evidence, which was put before the court, Seal claimed that Sherborne owner Alastair Burlingham was “disappointed” in Merrified’s “work as a producer” because “he felt he was not suitably managing Ms Green[.]” He said that Green had ultimately walked away from the project, forfeiting her fee.

But Green’s lawyer countered that the film had collapsed because Seal had failed to make any preparations, such as building sets or hiring castmembers, even as the film’s start date was rapidly approaching. A debate ensued between Cullen and Seal over whether Bill Nighy, who was in the running to replace Charles Dance in the project, had ever been sent a concrete offer. Cullen cited a text exchange between Merrifield and the casting director in which the casting director said he was “feeling very worried” given that the film was set to shoot in 20 days’ time. “We didn’t know if Bill Nighy was realistic,” Seal replied and said in any case Dance had never “absolutely dropped out, it was back and forth.”

Green is suing White Lantern (Britannica) Ltd – the production company set up by Merrifield and Pringle to make “A Patriot” – over her $1 million fee. Merrifield and Pringle resigned as directors of the company shortly before the project collapsed in late 2019. Green claims that under the terms of her “pay or play” contract she is still owed her fee, which is currently being held in escrow by her agent.

White Lantern and their parent company Sherborne are counter-suing for “conspiracy, deceit and unlawful interference.” They claim Green is not owed the money because she walked away from the project and – together with Merrifield and Pringle – tried to buy back the script from White Lantern to make the movie herself. Last week Green told the court that she “fell in love” with the script for “A Patriot,” which was written by Pringle. “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” she said.

In his written evidence, Seal, who was appearing as a witness for White Lantern and Sherborne, said he had “limited contact” with Green during the project, only ever meeting her in person on one occasion and exchanging some emails regarding casting and production staff. But he called her “unpredictable” and suggested she had made “demands” about the crew she wanted to work with and what they should be paid.

White Lantern, in its original incarnation under Pringle and Merrifield, had originally approached Sherborne to provide a bridge loan as they sought production finance to fund “A Patriot” to completion. But after a number of mishaps – including the production moving from Ireland to Hampshire, which had a knock-on impact on tax credits, a Chinese distributor effectively reneging on the deal and financiers Piccadilly Pictures pulling out – Sherborne found themselves on the hook for the entire budget while they tried to extricate themselves from the project without too much damage to their wallets.

In a bid to rescue the movie and save some money, Sherborne parachuted Seal into White Lantern as a lead producer and asked him to make Black Hanger available for the shoot at no upfront cost.

Green’s case is that by that time the film was already in its death throes and Sherborne had no intention of funding principal photography but didn’t want to pull the plug because it would mean the actor was entitled to her full fee. “[It was a] charade,” her lawyer told the court. “Because parties were at a stand off because nobody wanted to be accused of breach… you were all playing filmmaking.”

The case is set to conclude on Friday. A judgment will be handed down at a later date.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Universe Works in Very Interesting Ways’: Paul Mescal on Emotional Timing of ‘Aftersun’ Oscar Nomination

Paul Mescal, nominated for best actor at the BAFTAs and Oscars for “Aftersun,” has reacted to the emotional timing when the latter nod was announced. The Oscar nomination announcement came as Mescal’s mother Dearbhla was preparing to go into chemotherapy for cancer, as revealed by his sister Nell. Speaking to Martha Kearney on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program on Thursday, Mescal said: “The universe works in very interesting ways.” “It’s all a bit overwhelming, especially for my family. I don’t think anybody, or even I, was expecting this,” Mescal said. “I always knew I was willing to work hard, from the time of...
Variety

‘Sharper’ Director Benjamin Caron on His Twisty Thriller, Helming ‘Andor’ and His Love for Magic

It’s a tricky proposition to talk to director Benjamin Caron about his new movie “Sharper.” Not because it doesn’t elicit conversation — there is so much in the wickedly smart thriller to discuss, from the plot that keeps you guessing to the fantastic cast, to Caron himself, who never expected to be a film director. But the movie, opening in U.S. theaters this weekend before hitting Apple TV+ and U.K. theaters on Feb. 17, is best experienced when one goes in knowing as little as possible. Suffice to say that the script, by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, centers on a group of individuals...
Variety

M-Appeal Acquires Titles by Oscar Winner Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Closes Deals for North America, Taiwan (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales company M-Appeal will be handling eight films by Academy Award winner Hamaguchi Ryûsuke made between 2008-2016. The deal follows M-Appeal’s previous collaboration with Hamaguchi and producer Takata Satoshi, of NEOPA Inc., in 2021 on the film “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” which premiered in Berlinale Competition and won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize. “Drive My Car” by Hamaguchi screened in Cannes Competition the same year, before winning Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. The deal includes “Passion,” Hamaguchi’s 2008 graduation film for the School of Film & New Media at Tokyo University of the Arts, as well...
Variety

‘Fast X’ Director Got Asked to Rewrite the Entire Third Act on the Flight to Set: ‘I Was Literally on No Sleep’

“Fast X” director Louis Leterrier told Variety at the movie’s trailer premiere party that he originally said no to directing the 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. “It’s too big,” he said. “It’s too massive.” The filmmaker, whose hits include “The Transporter” and “Now You See Me,” thought he was being butt-dialed when Universal Pictures contacted him to replace Justin Lin on the sequel. Lin had already started filming “Fast X” when he exited the movie because of creative differences. In a new interview with Esquire Middle East, Leterrier said in four days he went from getting the call...
Variety

Steve McQueen’s Lammas Park Showcases Highly Anticipated U.K. Shorts (EXCLUSIVE)

Lammas Park, the BAFTA award-winning production company helmed by Steve McQueen, hosted an advance screening of their keenly anticipated latest short films this week. The private event, in front of a full house at London’s Picturehouse Central, saw the screenings of “i and i,” directed by Samona Olanipekun, and “Young Hot Bloods,” directed by Jade Ang Jackman, before they hit this year’s festival circuit. The screenings were followed by a Q&A hosted by Variety contributor Simran Hans, who spoke with the filmmakers, Jackman, Olanipekun, and the cinematographer of “i and i,” Korsshan Schlauer, as well as Mia Powell, new business director at...
People

Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.  The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker. The petition was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday by Reeves’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart against a 38-year-old man. The defendant has allegedly stalked, harassed and trespassed on the actor’s property, making repeated uninvited appearances at Reeves’ home, according to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterCatalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures FundraiserKeanu Reeves Fights a New Enemy in 'John Wick:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy