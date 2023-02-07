The 12 NFL QBs With Two or More Super Bowl Wins, Ranked

Patrick Mahomes could join this list Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes is looking to join a pretty darn good group of quarterbacks Sunday night when his Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, as a win would make him just the 13th signal-caller in NFL history to win two or more Lombardi trophies.

Mahomes, of course, won his only Super Bowl back in the 2019–20 season when he led the Chiefs to a come-from-behind victory over the 49ers in Miami. He followed that up the next year with a loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs in Tampa and then last year Kansas City fell a game short of going to its third straight Super Bowl.

Let's have some fun before Sunday night and rank the QBs who have two or more world championships.

12. Jim Plunkett, 2

The former Raiders great was named MVP of the first Super Bowl he played in, which was a 27–10 win over the Eagles in 1981. He later led the Raiders to a win over Washington. He finished his career with 164 TD passes and 198 INTs, which is wild.

11. Bart Starr, 2

The Hall of Famer won two titles with the Packers. He finished his career with 152 touchdowns and 138 INTs.

10. Bob Griese, 2

Griese, of course, was the QB on the undefeated Dolphins team that beat Washington, 14–7, in Super Bowl VII and then beat the Vikings, 24–7 in Super Bowl VIII.

9. Eli Manning, 2

The former New York Giants star QB beat Tom Brady and the Patriots not once, but twice in the Super Bowl. Is he one of the best QBs of all time? No, probably not. But he does have two rings, which is nice.

8. Roger Staubach, 2

The former face of the Dallas Cowboys beat the Dolphins and the Broncos on his way to becoming a NFL legend. But still, the names coming up on this list are just a bit better.

7. Ben Roethlisberger, 2

Big Ben won a pair of titles during his long career with the Steelers and may have had a few more if it wasn’t for a man named Tom Brady.

6. Troy Aikman, 3

Aikman gets the nod over Roethlisberger because he has one more ring but there really wasn't a lot else separating the two. Aikman was helped by playing on some really great Cowboys teams that had legends playing all over the field.

5. Terry Bradshaw, 4

I know what you’re thinking: how does a guy with four rings land in the No. 5 spot on this list? Easy—the other QBs were better.

4. John Elway, 2

Sure, Elway lost three Super Bowls before he won his first but then he won his second a year later and called it a career. I'd take him over Bradshaw any day of the week.

3. Peyton Manning, 2

Peyton is up there in the GOAT conversation and he's way up there on this list because of that. He, too, might have more titles if not for Mr. Brady.

2. Joe Montana, 4

The former GOAT won all of his titles with the 49ers, a team the No. 1 guy on this list grew up loving as a kid.

1. Tom Brady, 7

Seven Super Bowls is just wild when you see it there in bold. Brady has since retired and is busy posting thirst pics , but when he was playing he was better than everyone else.