State lawmakers take on "urgent need" to address homelessness

There is an urgent need for more homeless shelters in Minnesota. The State Capitol press room was filled to the brim on Tuesday with young Minnesotans who either are, or were living on the street.

“On any given night. In our state, there are 4,872 unaccompanied young people experiencing homelessness, says Beth Holger who is executive director of The Link, a nonprofit to help young people in North Minneapolis.

Holger joined lawmakers in support of the quick passage of bills that would increase the number of shelters and create a pathway to homes.

DFL State representative Heather Keeler (Moorhead) says they need to make sure that the resources are ready to go before the end of session.

“Then we can be ready to hit the ground running,” Keeler says. “If we wait until the end of session, hit the ground running is November, and we know what happens in November. We have really, really horrible winters.”