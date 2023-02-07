ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service

Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Watch: 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Feb. 8 marks the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre. On the night of February 8, 1968, three Black college students from South Carolina State University were killed and 28 others were wounded by police after peacefully protesting on campus. The students were being denied entry...
ORANGEBURG, SC
manninglive.com

Billie S. Flemming: fighting for what's right

The Manning Times is honoring one local hero each week for Black History Month. This week, Billie S. Flemming's story is being told. Billie S. Flemming was born and raised in Clarendon County and spent his life at the forefront of the civil rights movement for the county. Flemming was...
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you are spending your Valentine’s Day with that special someone or your gal pals, local cookie company Embellished Dough will be hosting two events just for you. Thursday, Feb. 9th you can decorate cookies at Graduate Hotels at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13th at...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: On Patrol Live catches a deputy saving a young man’s life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -“On Patrol: Live” documents for viewers in real time the work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across the country. This past weekend during an episode of “On Patrol Live,” Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was credited with saving a young man from jumping off a bridge in Columbia. Corporal Fitzsimmons joined Soda City Live to tell the heroic story.
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
WIS-TV

Valentine’s Day in Columbia, SC

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia, visit http://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com. Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and love is in the air all around the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own

Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Leadership Columbia Class announces project with Homeless No More

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 Leadership Columbia class announced on Tuesday a partnership with “Homeless No More,” as part of the Leadership Columbia program. According to a press release, this year’s class project is a comprehensive undertaking that includes physical enhancements to St. Lawrence Place, at 2400 Waites Road.
COLUMBIA, SC

