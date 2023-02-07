Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service
Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesday with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Discovering Coral Conservation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All month long we’ll be speaking with someone from Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens ahead of the unveiling of their Darnall W and Susan F Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center, and leading up to our exclusive behind the scenes look. We focused on the aquatics...
WIS-TV
Watch: 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Feb. 8 marks the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre. On the night of February 8, 1968, three Black college students from South Carolina State University were killed and 28 others were wounded by police after peacefully protesting on campus. The students were being denied entry...
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) – In the aftermath of multiple violent crimes off Sumter Highway in Bishopville, county leaders and law enforcement are continuing talks of installing public security cameras. A renewed public interest in this project comes after 76-year-old Lonnie Ray was shot and killed in a Kentucky Fried...
manninglive.com
Billie S. Flemming: fighting for what's right
The Manning Times is honoring one local hero each week for Black History Month. This week, Billie S. Flemming's story is being told. Billie S. Flemming was born and raised in Clarendon County and spent his life at the forefront of the civil rights movement for the county. Flemming was...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
WIS-TV
S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday marked the 55th anniversary of one of the most violent episodes of the civil rights movement. The Orangeburg Massacre happened at the S.C. State Campus back in 1968 after highway patrolmen shot at hundreds of Black students from both S.C. State and Claflin University following days of peaceful protests.
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Classes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you are spending your Valentine’s Day with that special someone or your gal pals, local cookie company Embellished Dough will be hosting two events just for you. Thursday, Feb. 9th you can decorate cookies at Graduate Hotels at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13th at...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: On Patrol Live catches a deputy saving a young man’s life
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -“On Patrol: Live” documents for viewers in real time the work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across the country. This past weekend during an episode of “On Patrol Live,” Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was credited with saving a young man from jumping off a bridge in Columbia. Corporal Fitzsimmons joined Soda City Live to tell the heroic story.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
WIS-TV
Valentine’s Day in Columbia, SC
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia, visit http://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com. Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and love is in the air all around the...
Darlington County man shot to death after meeting someone to sell French Bulldog at Bishopville KFC
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 76-year-old Darlington County man was shot and killed at a KFC restaurant in Lee County, according to Sheriff Daniel Simon. Lonnie Ray of Lamar died after being shot multiple times, Simon said. Multiple bullets also hit the restaurant located on Sumter Highway in Bishopville. Simon said Ray was at the […]
Built by slaves, railroad line in St. Matthews could get on National Register of Historic Places
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A railroad cut that runs through the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews is rooted in state history. According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations. “I think it’s very...
WIS-TV
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial
S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. Day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
WYFF4.com
Caregiver in South Carolina sentenced for putting patient in headlock, hitting patient in head, AG says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Aformer caregiver at a Clinton, South Carolina, facility has been sent to prison after investigators say she put a patient in a headlock and hit the victim in the head, according to the South Carolina Attorney General. Ursula M. Davis, 54, pleaded guilty to one...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
manninglive.com
Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own
Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day 12, jury hears alleged financial crimes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial is entering day 12 Tuesday. Monday saw Judge Clifton Newman decide to allow evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes to be heard by the jury. DAY 12 LIVESTREAM. Murdaugh is on trial for the 2021 double murder of his wife...
WIS-TV
Leadership Columbia Class announces project with Homeless No More
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 Leadership Columbia class announced on Tuesday a partnership with “Homeless No More,” as part of the Leadership Columbia program. According to a press release, this year’s class project is a comprehensive undertaking that includes physical enhancements to St. Lawrence Place, at 2400 Waites Road.
