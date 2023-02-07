Read full article on original website
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Employees Heroic Acts
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be honored Thursday afternoon for their heroic acts and services to the people they serve and protect. Each year the Minnesota State Patrol recognizes citizens and members of law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.
KIMT
Austin woman sentenced for dealing cocaine
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is sentenced for selling cocaine to a police informant. Kayla Esperanza Irlas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs. The Austin Police Department and the South Central Task Force say Irlas sold 13 ounces of cocaine to a confidential...
mprnews.org
Ramsey County begins transfer of inmates as debate over jail funding intensifies
Inmates started leaving the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday following a state Department of Corrections order to reduce the number of people held in the St. Paul facility. Ramsey County has one of the biggest jails in the state, built to hold 500 people securely, just east of...
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
fox9.com
Federal authorities investigating allegations of abuse at Ramsey County Jail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 has learned federal authorities have reached out to at least one former Ramsey County Jail inmate about her allegations of abuse and medical neglect while in custody at the Adult Detention Center in Saint Paul. It is not clear the scope of...
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
Rochester Man to Admit to Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man has agreed to enter into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle a drug case that was initiated by a traffic stop last August. The charges say a Rochester police officer checking license plates pulled over a vehicle that showed its...
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
KIMT
Not guilty plea to knifepoint robbery in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man arrested for a Rochester mugging is pleading not guilty. Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 41, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies. The Rochester Police Department says a man reported being robbed on the afternoon of January 4 in at the...
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Stewartville Man Sentenced to Probation For Rochester Mugging
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction stemming from a mugging that nearly cost the victim an eye. 22-year-old Mohamed Ismail Mohamed previously entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He...
KAAL-TV
RPD: Woman tried to run over man, per report
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that they received a report that a woman in a black car tried to run a man over near the Dairy Queen on Frontage Road. According to public information officer Amanda Grayson, RPD received the call around 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft
Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
KIMT
Rochester getting $281,000 state grant to fight homelessness
WASHINGTON DC - Rochester will share in $1.6 million in federal funding to help Greater Minnesota communities deal with homelessness. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say this first-of-its-kind package is targeted at addressing unsheltered homelessness and homelessness in rural communities. “All Minnesotans deserve to have a stable roof...
Minnesota mom who wanted ammo to ‘blow the biggest hole’ convicted of killing son, 6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would “blow the biggest hole” was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.
Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
KIMT
Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on...
