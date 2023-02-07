Read full article on original website
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was awarded this week as the 2022 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year. According to a news release from FedEx, “the 24-year-old runner out of Alabama led the league with a career-high 1,653 rushing yards and tied for fifth with 12 rushing touchdowns. His 229 rushing yards in Week 12 were a single-game league-high during the 2022 season – including the 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown since 1974. Jacobs had five games of at least 125 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, most in the NFL.”
A Texas lawmaker highly disapproves of Rihanna's Super Bowl engagement. The Fenty businesswoman's first performance in nearly four years will be Sunday at the Apple Music halftime show. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Texas explained why he wouldn't be watching. On Twitter and Truth Social, Jackson criticized the NFL for inviting the Barbadian singer to perform during Sunday's Super Bowl 57 halftime show. He argued that she should be removed from the show since the pop star previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it. "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.
