WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Love Conquers Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Married, engaged, and couples in serious courtship are invited to join a two-day conference centered around relationships. It's a ministry-based event that will begin with a banquet on Saturday, Feb. 11, and be followed by a service on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Chosen to Conquer Ministries.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: PALSS 24-Hour Test-a-Thon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - PALSS is offering a free testing event for 24 hours. PALSS offers programs, services, and support for people living with HIV/Aids as well as resources. The nonprofit is gearing up to host the test-a-thon Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 12. For more information, click the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization's vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flowers and candy for Valentine's Day are nice, but how about kicking things up a notch?. Local singer, and jack of all trades, TiffanyJ is offering Valentine's Day sing-o-grams along with candy, a card, and chocolate for that special someone in your life. It's...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: SwordFest returns to the Relic Room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your sword and shield and prepare for SwordFest. The free event at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will have your whole family enjoying the clanging and swishing of swords and shields. Joe Long is the curator of education for the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. And Dan Bernardo is with WellWithin Martial Arts. They joined Soda City Live to demonstrate just a small bit of all that will be happening this Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
When Destiny Called

When Destiny Called

The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love's journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Missing Richland County child found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Alex Murdaugh's former best friend testifies during day 14 of trial

Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway. Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with...
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Lanes reopen in Irmo after hit-and-run incident

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - As of 2:45 p.m., the collision has been cleared, and the roadway is open, according to the Irmo Fire District. The Irmo Fire District was on the scene of a vehicle incident on Piney Grove Road just off I-26. Officials say several injuries occurred during the...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dog saved, one dies in Orangeburg County structure fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, one dog is alive, and another died following a structure fire on Fall Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters say on Feb. 10, when they arrived on the scene, light hazy smoke exiting from the roof of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press '2.'
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

