WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Love Conquers Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Married, engaged, and couples in serious courtship are invited to join a two-day conference centered around relationships. It’s a ministry-based event that will begin with a banquet on Saturday, Feb. 11, and be followed by a service on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Chosen to Conquer Ministries.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: PALSS 24-Hour Test-a-Thon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - PALSS is offering a free testing event for 24 hours. PALSS offers programs, services, and support for people living with HIV/Aids as well as resources. The nonprofit is gearing up to host the test-a-thon Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 12. For more information, click the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship with Eau Claire High School Alum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, the Eau Claire High School Class of 1989, Inc. offers three scholarship opportunities to seniors at Eau Claire High School in Columbia. The Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship offers students a $1,000 award towards college. The deadline for students to apply is May 10,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flowers and candy for Valentine’s Day are nice, but how about kicking things up a notch?. Local singer, and jack of all trades, TiffanyJ is offering Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams along with candy, a card, and chocolate for that special someone in your life. It’s...
WIS-TV
Murdaugh family housekeeper testifies that Maggie had concerns about money in months leading up to murders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the third week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial came to a close, jurors heard testimony from the family housekeeper. Blanca Simpson alleges that Maggie Murdaugh was worried about money in the months leading up to the murders, and was concerned that her husband Alex was not being fully transparent with her.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SwordFest returns to the Relic Room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your sword and shield and prepare for SwordFest. The free event at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will have your whole family enjoying the clanging and swishing of swords and shields. Joe Long is the curator of education for the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. And Dan Bernardo is with WellWithin Martial Arts. They joined Soda City Live to demonstrate just a small bit of all that will be happening this Saturday.
qcitymetro.com
When Destiny Called
The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
fox5ny.com
South Carolina man selling French bulldog fatally shot at meeting spot
SOUTH CAROLINA - A man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said. According to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, Lonnie Alford Ray was selling the dog online and...
WIS-TV
Missing Richland County child found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
WIS-TV
Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) – In the aftermath of multiple violent crimes off Sumter Highway in Bishopville, county leaders and law enforcement are continuing talks of installing public security cameras. A renewed public interest in this project comes after 76-year-old Lonnie Ray was shot and killed in a Kentucky Fried...
WIS-TV
Alex Murdaugh's former best friend testifies during day 14 of trial
WIS-TV
Lanes reopen in Irmo after hit-and-run incident
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - As of 2:45 p.m., the collision has been cleared, and the roadway is open, according to the Irmo Fire District. The Irmo Fire District was on the scene of a vehicle incident on Piney Grove Road just off I-26. Officials say several injuries occurred during the...
abccolumbia.com
Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
WIS-TV
One dog saved, one dies in Orangeburg County structure fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, one dog is alive, and another died following a structure fire on Fall Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters say on Feb. 10, when they arrived on the scene, light hazy smoke exiting from the roof of...
WLTX.com
Richland County speaks out about living conditions at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Richland County's administrator answered questions about ongoing issues at the jail. Here's what he said and how one inmate's family member reacted.
fox5atlanta.com
3 teens arrested for setting off 'Molotov cocktail' at South Carolina school
LEXINGTON, S.C. - Authorities in Lexington County, South Carolina, arrested and charged three teenagers for setting off a "Molotov cocktail" outside an elementary school late on January 29. Video released by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department shows the three suspects walking across the parking lot of Pleasant Hill Elementary School...
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
WIS-TV
Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’
