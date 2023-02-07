Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Frontrunner' For Derek Carr Trade Has Emerged
Derek Carr took a visit to New Orleans on Wednesday to meet with the Saints organization. The Raiders recently granted him permission to meet with any team that agrees to their compensation details in a possible trade. This is Carr's first and only visit with a prospective team so far, making the ...
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NFL Insider Calls Derek Carr Trade 'Unlikely'
The Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Carr's visit takes place on Wednesday. It is Carr's first meeting with a team ahead of the Raiders' Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, by which $40.4 million of his salary becomes ...
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Derek Carr Announcement
The New Orleans Saints' pursuit of Derek Carr continued on Thursday. Carr visited with the Saints yesterday, staying at the team facility until 10:30 p.m., according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Underhill reported this afternoon that Carr is now back meeting with the team again. This ...
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears
It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Insider Names Most Likely Outcome For Derek Carr, Raiders
The Derek Carr market is starting to heat up a little bit. Carr is expected to visit the New Orleans Saints this week as they are very interested in his services. He makes a lot of sense for them as they try and be the favorite to win the NFC South next season. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio ...
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Derek Carr Dinner News
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a visit with the Saints on Wednesday. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football provided an update on this meeting. Carr reportedly had dinner with head coach Dennis Allen, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and other members of the Saints' brass. This ...
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles
Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
Yardbarker
Eagles legend: Cardinals should 'absolutely not' hire Giants' Mike Kafka
Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb made it clear he's convinced the Arizona Cardinals should not hire New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their new head coach. "Absolutely not," McNabb answered when asked about the topic during an appearance on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix, per Donnie Druin of FanNation's...
Look: George Kittle Names His Frontrunner For 49ers Quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers made their third NFC title game in four seasons, but fell just short of making the Super Bowl again. San Francisco saw starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffer a significant elbow injury and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffer a concussion in a loss to the Philadelphia ...
NFL World Reacts To Jets Owner's Aaron Rodgers Comment
There's been a lot of speculation about where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023. Many fans and media members have predicted that Rodgers will suit up for the New York Jets. ESPN's Dianna Russini had an opportunity to ask Jets owner Woody Johnson about the possibility of adding Rodgers in the ...
Comments / 0