Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver Zoo offers half-price admission tickets through February 14thColorado JillDenver, CO
Flashing billboards on city property could earn Aurora up to $450,000David HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Jimmy Johnson Embarrasses Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones by Shutting Down His Delusional Eagles Take
Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made headlines by claiming the Philadelphia Eagles sold their future away for a championship this year, while the Cowboys are building toward the future. Of course, as I pointed out earlier this week, Jones is dead wrong about that assessment.
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, recently made a controversial claim. He said that the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones appeared first on Outsider.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations, ESPN Asked to Comment
NFL Network announced that former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and analyst Michael Irvin would no longer be a part of... The post Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations, ESPN Asked to Comment appeared first on Outsider.
NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move
After just three seasons in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has already established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire league and is likely headed for a huge payday when he inevitably inks a new long-term deal with the Bengals. But based on some recent comments from teammate and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Deion Sanders says Justin Jefferson, today's NFL wide receivers can't be compared to him
Coach Prime doesn't think it's fair to compare the wide receivers of today to him in his prime
NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news
This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs
49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl. Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns. Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Deion Sanders reveals the real problem with college football, and it’s not NIL
Taking over a downtrodden Colorado Buffaloes program, new head coach Deion Sanders understands fully the challenges that are ahead of him rebuilding this traditional Pac-12 doormat. Sanders caught up with FanSided‘s Matt Verderame and Patrick Allen at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix, courtesy of Oikos. Fascinated...
Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Was Spotted With A Girlfriend & Fans Are Crying Over Bry Burrows
After months of wondering if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was single, fans finally got their answer when he was recently spotted with his longtime "on-again-off-again" girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. The GF, who has long kept a quiet life on social media, made quite a public appearance alongside the NFL star...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made
Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To CBS Sports President's Tony Romo Announcement
The latter half of the 2022 NFL season and the playoffs saw a ton of people criticize CBS NFL color commentator Tony Romo for what appeared to be a lackluster attempt at commentary. But Romo's boss doesn't see it that way. Appearing on Mad Dog Unleashed, CBS Sports president Sean McManus gave ...
Latest Panthers hire signals QB preference in NFL Draft
A recent coaching hire by Frank Reich may be hinting at who the Carolina Panthers want to select in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers were the first team to be in the market for a head coach after firing Matt Rhule, and they were the first to hire a sideline boss this cycle in Frank Reich. The Panthers are going to be a team to watch in the NFL Draft in terms of the top quarterback prospects. They hold the ninth overall pick, and Reich made a name for himself for his work with quarterbacks. Reich added another former quarterback to his staff this week.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0