KPVI Newschannel 6
New gymnastics studio opens in Orangeburg
A new gymnastics studio has opened in Orangeburg. Garden City Gymnastics LLC opened at 1168 Orangeburg Mall Circle near Zone Nail Spa, HW Allen Designs jewelry and Sheepgate Deliverance Ministry on the St. Matthews Road side of the mall. Recreational classes began Feb. 6. The business had a soft opening...
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Christian Wesley Caldwell -- SC House of Representatives, 1876-1878
The following article will give the readers a snapshot of the life and times of one of the first Black politicians that represented Orangeburg County after the freeing of the slaves. This period and time was the beginning of freedom for the Black people who lived in our county. I...
Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses
A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
BAMBERG COUNTY COUNCIL: Clean audit with lingering issue in magistrate office
Bamberg County has received an unmodified opinion on its audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Gary Bailey of Laurens-based accounting firm Love Bailey & Associates CPAs gave Bamberg County Council an overview of the audit during a Feb. 6 meeting. “We didn’t have any findings. As far...
