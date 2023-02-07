ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPVI Newschannel 6

New gymnastics studio opens in Orangeburg

A new gymnastics studio has opened in Orangeburg. Garden City Gymnastics LLC opened at 1168 Orangeburg Mall Circle near Zone Nail Spa, HW Allen Designs jewelry and Sheepgate Deliverance Ministry on the St. Matthews Road side of the mall. Recreational classes began Feb. 6. The business had a soft opening...
ORANGEBURG, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses

A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
ORANGEBURG, SC

