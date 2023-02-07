Read full article on original website
BisMan- What IRKS You The Most When You Are Driving?
Take a couple of seconds and STARE at the cover picture of this article. Do you feel the angst? The frustration? I don't know who the man is in the photo, I have no idea WHERE or WHO the photographer was, HOWEVER, I am willing to bet that the dude is not pissed off by something he is listening to on the radio! It's a clear example of an emotion that about 99.9% of us have experienced at one point or another - behind the wheel of an automobile. ( not a passenger in the front or backseat ). Lastly about the photo, that LOOK can be seen all across the country.
In Bismarck – Something Fresh And Exciting Coming Soon
This is something we need more of, especially since the sad trend lately has been restaurants and businesses closing their doors for good. Do you ever feel like you are in a rut? The same thing almost every single day? You go to work 5 days a week, right around the same time every morning you take the same roads, and you arrive pretty much on "Auto-Pilot", more than likely it's the same sad sack lunch - a blah bologna sandwich ( no offense to you bologna lovers ) with a badly bruised banana. Well, something new and fresh is in the works and it's coming soon to Bismarck!
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
A Refreshing Peek At A New Place Coming Soon In Mandan
Like I have said many times before, I'm all about moving forward, progress. This is exactly what I was talking about not too long ago. I was talking to a friend here in town and he was telling me how he just couldn't understand how anyone, any business would even attempt to consider opening up a new place here in Bismarck and Mandan. "With all the places that have closed for good over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem smart to even try..." That was his opinion, and many others seem to have the same thought on social media. My point to him, and I've always said this, is that BisMan shouldn't be afraid to move forward, and strive for progress. As in new and different possibilities of places here in town. That's exactly what is going on here in Mandan.
KFYR-TV
Take home a final memory from Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been one month since Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks closed its doors quite suddenly, and many started to notice the decorations on the walls have been disappearing. As the lights go down for the last time…. “It was just time to be done.”. ...the party...
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
KFYR-TV
A day in the life of a Bismarck police officer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police officers. We see them patrolling our community or maybe even stopping a car on the side of the road. But, more than that, we see them as advocates when we are in trouble. Bismarck Police Patrol Officer Joseph Gebhardt checks his police vehicle before he...
What’s Haunting In The Dark Waters Beneath Devils Lake?
Sure we all have heard of the so-called "Loch Ness Monster" - heck some Scottish folks may have even personally told you about some close encounters... ...you know who that person would be. After about their 6th Guinness beer here at a bar somewhere in Bismarck, they break out their camera phone and show you an old beat-up picture that looks like a sock puppet coming out of bathtub water. Did you know that Scotland residents may have heard about the legend of Devils Lake, North Dakota? I guarantee you that somewhere right at this moment, in the United Kingdom, someone is chugging on a Busch Light trying to outdo the Nessie Legend - "Uff da"
Bomb threat causes evacuation at South Bismarck Walmart
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police responded to the South Bismarck Walmart early this morning regarding a bomb threat that came in around 7:50 a.m. According to the Bismarck Police Department, management at the South Walmart evacuated the store while members of the Bismarck Police Bomb Squad and Bismarck Police Department assisted management with clearing […]
6 Legitimate Businesses That Could Take This Prime Spot In Mandan
The strip in Mandan. It's almost world-famous. At least in the Bismarck Mandan area anyway. Otherwise known as Memorial Highway (its official name) is home to a wide variety of businesses. However, a prime spot on the strip has been vacant now for a couple of years. The beloved lounge...
Don’t Miss The Bismarck Bobcats Food Drive Tomorrow Night
Well, I apologize, the title of this story should be "Don't miss the Bismarck Bobcats EVERY night!" So I'll go ahead and tell you how special tomorrow night ( Friday, February 10th ) is going to be, it's the Bobcat's annual food drive - Your chance to bring the whole family out to the V.F.W. Sports Center as the Cat's host St. Cloud Norsemen- 5:30 pm - Alongside Farmers Union Insurance.
Best Breakfast Joints: The Favorites Of Bismarck Mandan Locals
Love breakfast. Love coffee. Love enjoying a hometown restaurant? There is something special about going out for breakfast. It may even be a nostalgic feeling. When one smells the aromas of fresh coffee combined with bacon and sausage along with fresh bakery notes, it is almost like a hug. A hug from your mom, your grama, or that dear old neighbor who might have used to invite you over after Sunday service. Regardless, breakfast and brunch remain an all-time favorite among us Americans. It is an American Tradition. Some of the greatest conversations are had around a table simply enjoying those first few sips of hot brew, or the fresh taste of orange juice, combine that with a wonderful caramel roll hot out of the oven; it can be a heavenly moment.
kfgo.com
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students who were the targets of racial slurs and taunts at a basketball game last week said officials from Jamestown Public Schools have not reached out to them yet. “I guess I would have never said anything, but it’s different...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Guns, vaccines, fleeing drivers and hate crimes all addressed with new bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- While only two bills have been signed into law, there is still plenty happening in Bismarck as the current legislative session continues. A North Dakota Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban messenger RNA vaccines in North Dakota, including the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers...
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
