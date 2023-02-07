Read full article on original website
kpic
A bounty awaits at Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at Douglas Co. Fairgrounds
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 27th annual Seven Feathers Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds opened its doors Friday at noon. KVAL's Live Shot Buddy was there for the opening with ExpoSure show producer Joe Pate and some school kids eagerly waiting for the doors to open.
kpic
Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
kpic
Homeless camping in Coos Bay parks on the decline
Homeless camping in Coos Bay parks is on the decline. That's due to the enforcement of the city's camping ordinance according to Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development department. Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet says though it’s legal to camp or sleep in cars parked on most public property in...
kpic
Preparations underway for weekend crab feed
One of Coos County's most anticipated events of the year returns home to Charleston. The 38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed is this Saturday and features Oregon's Dungeness crab. The crabs were cracked and cooked early Thursday morning at Chuck's Seafood in Charleston. "For the Charleston Crab Feed, we'll have 900...
tourcounsel.com
Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon
The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
beachconnection.net
Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov
(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
kpic
New plans in place to reduce wildfire impact, promote healthy forests in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has decided to promote safe wildfire response, develop fire-resilient lands, and create habitats for special-status species. BLM officials say the Late Mungers Integrated Vegetation Management Project includes prescribed fire, thinning, and selection harvests near the communities of Murphy and...
kqennewsradio.com
FOUR JAILED AFTER FOUND LIVING IN AN ABANDONED HOME
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed four people found living in an abandoned house Northeast of Myrtle Creek on Friday night. A DCSO report said a deputy had received information regarding the crime in the 500 block of Big Lick Lane. The owner of the property, who is living in another state, was tracked down and said he didn’t give permission for anyone to move in. He wanted them charged.
kpic
Lane Arts Council in-school Artist Residencies reignite creativity in 4J schools
EUGENE, Ore. — According to a press release, the 2022-23 school year has seen a resurgence of the arts in elementary classrooms across Eugene School District 4J. Supported by the district and funding raised through ArtSpark, Lane Arts Council has scheduled 23 Artist Residencies in 12 Eugene 4J elementary schools so far this year.
kpic
Eugene Police: Tips on Winco, Hippie Museum restroom-filming suspect sought
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking anyone who used the women's restroom at two local businesses recently to come forward with information on a man arrested for secretly recording a woman in the restroom stall. 21-year-old Bryant Aguilar-Beltran of Eugene was arrested on Tuesday, February 7...
KDRV
Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
kpic
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
kpic
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
kpic
Sheriff's Office: armed robbery investigation, tips needed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, according to a release from DCSO. On Thursday, February 9, at approximately 8 P.M., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery which had reportedly just occurred...
kqennewsradio.com
ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY, TIPS WANTED
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, north of Roseburg. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said just after 8:00 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the incident which took place in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street. O’Dell said multiple law enforcement officers from DCSO and the Roseburg Police Department responded.
kpic
UCC Art Gallery to feature 'Fluid Arrangements' by Paho Mann
ROSEBURG, Ore. — “Fluid Arrangements,” the work of Southwestern artist Paho Mann, will be on display beginning February 13, in The Art Gallery at Umpqua Community College. Mann, an associate art professor at the University of North Texas, creates his art by combining traditional photographic approaches with...
kpic
Sanitary sewer line between Alder and Birch Avenue collapses
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay received a citizen concern concerning a sanitary sewer line along southbound Highway 101. City officials say after investigating they discovered that the sewer line between Alder and Birch Avenue had collapsed. According to the city the over flow from the...
kpic
Grilled Cheese Experience Spotlight: Hop Valley's pizza grilled cheese
EUGENE, Ore. — All through February, restaurant chefs around Lane County are putting forth their own unique grilled cheese options for the 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Experience. The event is a fundraiser for Food for Lane County, an organization that helps local people who are experiencing food insecurity. Eugene's...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS TWO, STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
On Thursday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed two people for an alleged prior theft. A DCSO report said at 1:00 p.m. a 35-year old man and a 53-year old woman were both arrested as part of a burglary investigation. Approximately $5,600 of alleged stolen property was found in the couple’s bedroom and in a storage barn on the same property in the 2000 block of Reuben Road in Glendale.
