Roseburg, OR

kpic

Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Homeless camping in Coos Bay parks on the decline

Homeless camping in Coos Bay parks is on the decline. That's due to the enforcement of the city's camping ordinance according to Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development department. Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet says though it’s legal to camp or sleep in cars parked on most public property in...
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Preparations underway for weekend crab feed

One of Coos County's most anticipated events of the year returns home to Charleston. The 38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed is this Saturday and features Oregon's Dungeness crab. The crabs were cracked and cooked early Thursday morning at Chuck's Seafood in Charleston. "For the Charleston Crab Feed, we'll have 900...
CHARLESTON, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon

The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov

(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

New plans in place to reduce wildfire impact, promote healthy forests in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has decided to promote safe wildfire response, develop fire-resilient lands, and create habitats for special-status species. BLM officials say the Late Mungers Integrated Vegetation Management Project includes prescribed fire, thinning, and selection harvests near the communities of Murphy and...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FOUR JAILED AFTER FOUND LIVING IN AN ABANDONED HOME

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed four people found living in an abandoned house Northeast of Myrtle Creek on Friday night. A DCSO report said a deputy had received information regarding the crime in the 500 block of Big Lick Lane. The owner of the property, who is living in another state, was tracked down and said he didn’t give permission for anyone to move in. He wanted them charged.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Lane Arts Council in-school Artist Residencies reignite creativity in 4J schools

EUGENE, Ore. — According to a press release, the 2022-23 school year has seen a resurgence of the arts in elementary classrooms across Eugene School District 4J. Supported by the district and funding raised through ArtSpark, Lane Arts Council has scheduled 23 Artist Residencies in 12 Eugene 4J elementary schools so far this year.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Eugene Police: Tips on Winco, Hippie Museum restroom-filming suspect sought

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking anyone who used the women's restroom at two local businesses recently to come forward with information on a man arrested for secretly recording a woman in the restroom stall. 21-year-old Bryant Aguilar-Beltran of Eugene was arrested on Tuesday, February 7...
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

City of Roseburg launches public camping survey

ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Sheriff's Office: armed robbery investigation, tips needed

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, according to a release from DCSO. On Thursday, February 9, at approximately 8 P.M., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery which had reportedly just occurred...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

UCC Art Gallery to feature 'Fluid Arrangements' by Paho Mann

ROSEBURG, Ore. — “Fluid Arrangements,” the work of Southwestern artist Paho Mann, will be on display beginning February 13, in The Art Gallery at Umpqua Community College. Mann, an associate art professor at the University of North Texas, creates his art by combining traditional photographic approaches with...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Sanitary sewer line between Alder and Birch Avenue collapses

COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay received a citizen concern concerning a sanitary sewer line along southbound Highway 101. City officials say after investigating they discovered that the sewer line between Alder and Birch Avenue had collapsed. According to the city the over flow from the...
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Grilled Cheese Experience Spotlight: Hop Valley's pizza grilled cheese

EUGENE, Ore. — All through February, restaurant chefs around Lane County are putting forth their own unique grilled cheese options for the 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Experience. The event is a fundraiser for Food for Lane County, an organization that helps local people who are experiencing food insecurity. Eugene's...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DCSO JAILS TWO, STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

On Thursday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed two people for an alleged prior theft. A DCSO report said at 1:00 p.m. a 35-year old man and a 53-year old woman were both arrested as part of a burglary investigation. Approximately $5,600 of alleged stolen property was found in the couple’s bedroom and in a storage barn on the same property in the 2000 block of Reuben Road in Glendale.
GLENDALE, OR

