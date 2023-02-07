ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

ocala-news.com

Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Man, 28, charged in shooting that left two dead in northwest Gainesville

A 28-year-old Gainesville man was taken into custody Friday and charged for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of two people in a home near the intersection of University Avenue and North Main Street, according to a Gainesville Police Department news release. Dallvion Jarrell Parker faces two counts of pre-mediated first-degree...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza. When...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Suspect arrested in GNV double homicide case

Law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in a Feb. 2 shooting that left two people dead and one injured on Friday morning. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, GPD detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 28.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
News4Jax.com

Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after cocaine found inside vehicle during traffic stop

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ocala after cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge SUV traveling eastbound on NW 60th Street. When the vehicle approached the intersection of 44th Avenue, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust

A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
SPRING HILL, FL
WCJB

MCSO is on the lookout for a man wanted for construction fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say took 3000 dollars for a construction job and then never carried it out. 32-year-old Alan George Blair the 3rd is wanted for construction fraud. A woman told investigators she gave Blair a 3000 dollar...
MARION COUNTY, FL

