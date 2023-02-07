Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
YAHOO!
Man, 28, charged in shooting that left two dead in northwest Gainesville
A 28-year-old Gainesville man was taken into custody Friday and charged for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of two people in a home near the intersection of University Avenue and North Main Street, according to a Gainesville Police Department news release. Dallvion Jarrell Parker faces two counts of pre-mediated first-degree...
WESH
FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
WCJB
Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza. When...
WCJB
Ocala man arrested after fatally shooting another man while asleep on the couch in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-two-year-old Brian Welcome was arrested for the murder of 41-year-old Eric Daugherty that happened on November 28 at a home on Walnut Street in Dunnellon. This is the first homicide within the city limits in 32 years. Alicia Gallagher lives nearby and said neighbors have been...
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Suspect arrested in GNV double homicide case
Law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in a Feb. 2 shooting that left two people dead and one injured on Friday morning. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, GPD detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 28.
Marion County man shoots, kills another man sleeping on couch in unprovoked attack, deputies say
Marion County deputies said they arrested a man after a deadly shooting inside of a home.
Child hit by car in Clay County while trying to board school bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was hit by a truck in Clay County while trying to cross the road. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A red pickup truck, driven by an 80-year-old man, was heading westbound on CR-218...
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
News4Jax.com
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
WCJB
Woman arrested for child neglect, animal neglect after dog found dead in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday on two charges of child neglect and one charge of third-degree felony animal neglect after finding one dog dead, and three more on the brink of death. Deputies assisted animal control in investigating the home of Tricia Neil, 43,...
WCJB
Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville. GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after cocaine found inside vehicle during traffic stop
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ocala after cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge SUV traveling eastbound on NW 60th Street. When the vehicle approached the intersection of 44th Avenue, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the MCSO report.
Action News Jax
Clay County deputies investigating after person stabbed in Keystone Heights
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an “active investigation” in Keystone Heights.
hernandosun.com
Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust
A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
Teen injured trying to board Clay County school bus
A 14-year-old Clay County student was injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus. The boy was transported to a local hospital with serious, but stable injuries.
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies’ stakeout in Levy County yields three arrests, drugs, weapons cache
BRONSON, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a stolen trailer led Levy County deputies to three arrests, the rescue of a neglected child, and a cache of weapons and drugs, authorities say. The Levy County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from neighboring Citrus County about a trailer stolen from Homosassa,...
WCJB
MCSO is on the lookout for a man wanted for construction fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say took 3000 dollars for a construction job and then never carried it out. 32-year-old Alan George Blair the 3rd is wanted for construction fraud. A woman told investigators she gave Blair a 3000 dollar...
