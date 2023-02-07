Read full article on original website
Ida Bernadine Leach Kight
Ida Bernadine Leach Kight, age 72, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Johnny J. Kight, departed this life Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Ida was born July 31, 1950 in Union, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Amos L. Leach and Elma Wilkerson...
James Lee “Jimmy” Grace, Jr.
James Lee “Jimmy” Grace, Jr., age 43, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, February 5, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Jimmy was born January 13, 1980 in Memphis, the son of James Lee Grace, Sr. and Sandra Wiley Grace. He was employed as a flooring specialist for a number of years and enjoyed woodworking, shooting guns, painting automobiles and listening to music. He was an outdoorsman who loved being with his friends and family and cooking out. Jimmy was a hard worker who had a big heart and never met a stranger.
Roger Day Jr.
Roger Day Jr. was born on July 5, 1947 to the late Roger Day and Maggie Nell Day of Jackson, TN. He entered into eternal rest on Monday January 30, 2023, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Roger attended school in Madison County. After school, he moved to Detroit, Michigan...
Sharon Annette Comage
Sharon Annette Comage, age 59, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Pastor Larie Springfield officiating.
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson was born on July 19, 1957 in Gibson County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. Open Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
Lynn Brown shares stories, talks Black history as guest speaker
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health care service opens its doors and hearts to listen to stories that bring a new insight. Home Instead invited members of the community out to listen to the stories of their guest speaker, Lynn Brown. Brown is an Alabama native who moved to...
Mrs. Remedios Dizon
Services for Mrs. Remedios Dizon, age 77 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12 Noon-1:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Dizon,...
‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A fan favorite is coming back to the stage. The Jackson Theatre Guild will present “Escanaba in da Moonlight” at the Bandstand on North Star Drive in Jackson. The show kicked off Thursday, with several more shows to follow. The performers told what the...
Lost • Jackson, TN
Spring Creek – HWY 70/152 Area. Tri-Colored. Full Blooded Beagle. Spayed. 8 months old. Very friendly. Maggie is wear a hot pink collar with reflectors. She was last seen on HWY 70 in Spring Creek. Please help bring Maggie home!
Minister Cynthia McCurry Jones
Services for Minister Cynthia McCurry Jones, age 65 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Hosley Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
West TN songwriter to hold EP release party in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local artist is preparing to share her new music with the community. Singer/songwriter Emily McGill will hold an EP release party at Hub City Brewing in Jackson. The night-full of entertainment will feature performances from McGill, along with legendary Blues Brother Steve Cropper. Jackson’s own...
Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds in March
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of dogs will be making their way to the Hub City for a special event next month. The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club are joining to present their All-Breed Dog Show. Dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in...
Celebration of Black History Month continues at City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held another live event on Friday for Black History Month. EJ Shelton performed several songs at Jackson City Hall, and James Cherry gave a poetry reading. It’s all part of a month-long celebration full of art and performances by locals. The...
Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents came together Thursday night to taste rare wines and liquors for a good cause. The annual Corks and Crowns fundraiser took place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson. Those in attendance were given the chance to taste from 100 different rare drinks from a private...
Field Trial National Championship to begin in West Tennessee
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The United State’s longest running sports competition starts next week in Hardeman County. The 2023 Field Trial National Championship is held north of Grand Junction every year at Ames Plantation. This competition has been going on for 124 years in the country. The event...
Local florist ready for Valentine’s Day rush
JACKSON, Tenn. — What would Valentine’s Day be without flowers?. The impact of inflation and weather isn’t stopping City Florist in downtown Jackson. Several arrangements are already prepped and ready to go. Staff members have been busy since January, taking orders and getting vases just in time...
13 Memphis officers could be disciplined in Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say 13 Memphis officers could end up being disciplined in connection with the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. As of Tuesday, six officers have already been fired and one more has been relieved of duty. Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink tells the Memphis City Council that the number of officers disciplined could rise to 13. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph says six officers whose involvement in the Nichols arrest has not been publicly disclosed could face administrative charges. Nichols, a Black man whose death has led to calls for police reform in Memphis and around the country, died Jan. 10.
Do the Write Thing competition begins
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local writing competition kicked off on Thursday. The Jackson Do the Write Thing challenge kick off event was held at Bemis Middle School. Organizers say the challenge gives middle school students an opportunity to examine the impact of violence on their lives in classroom discussions and in written form.
FHU breaks enrollment record once again
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has once again set an enrollment record. A news release says this is the third consecutive year that a record has been set for the spring semester. They say a total of seven records have fallen this spring, according to FHU President David R....
Ep. 7 • A Night in the Caribbean • 01-14-23
Join in on the fun at The Dream Center of Jackson’s A Night in the Caribbean with Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Stephanie Laffoon. A Night in the Caribbean was hosted on Jan. 14th. 2023 in Jackson, TN at The Carl Perkins Civic Center. The Dream...
