Illinois Woman Accused Of Poisoning Man With Eye Drops After His Decomposing Body Found Boxed Up In Storage Unit

An Illinois woman previously charged with concealing a decomposing body in a storage unit now faces additional criminal counts, including murder, after officials say she poisoned the victim with eye drops and other substances , RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to new paperwork filed on February 7 and obtained by KWQC , in 2021, Marcy Lyn Oglesby , 50, allegedly poisoned Richard Young between June 1 and Oct. 31 by putting eye drops and other substances in his food and drinks “knowing such acts created a strong probability of death" for the man.

Records show Oglesby is also accused of giving Young an antidepressant without his consent.

Following Young's death, police said Oglesby concealed his body in a box and then locked the box in a storage unit sometime between Oct. 15 and Dec. 25, 2021.

This past fall, deputies from Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the storage units after receiving a complaint of a suspicious odor.

Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and Oglesby, who was listed as the owner of the unit. She unlocked the unit for the officers and claimed the smell coming from inside was due to an opossum that had died , KWQC reported.

When deputies asked Oglesby to open a large box stored in the unit, she said it contained a body, according to authorities.

At the time, Oglesby was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without a requisite firearm owner’s identification card, forgery, and concealment of a death.

After learning about the alleged poisoning, prosecutors also charged Oglesby with first-degree murder , attempted first-degree murder , aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance , and concealment of a homicide death.

She pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31 to the original charges and will appear in court this week for a preliminary hearing on the new charges against her.