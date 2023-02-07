ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Illinois Woman Accused Of Poisoning Man With Eye Drops After His Decomposing Body Found Boxed Up In Storage Unit

By Todd Betzold
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgqYL_0kfc0nDO00
Knox County Sheriff's Office, Mega

An Illinois woman previously charged with concealing a decomposing body in a storage unit now faces additional criminal counts, including murder, after officials say she poisoned the victim with eye drops and other substances , RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to new paperwork filed on February 7 and obtained by KWQC , in 2021, Marcy Lyn Oglesby , 50, allegedly poisoned Richard Young between June 1 and Oct. 31 by putting eye drops and other substances in his food and drinks “knowing such acts created a strong probability of death" for the man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DidXk_0kfc0nDO00
Mega

Records show Oglesby is also accused of giving Young an antidepressant without his consent.

Following Young's death, police said Oglesby concealed his body in a box and then locked the box in a storage unit sometime between Oct. 15 and Dec. 25, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uriyo_0kfc0nDO00
Unsplah

This past fall, deputies from Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the storage units after receiving a complaint of a suspicious odor.

Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and Oglesby, who was listed as the owner of the unit. She unlocked the unit for the officers and claimed the smell coming from inside was due to an opossum that had died , KWQC reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQTMq_0kfc0nDO00
Unsplash

When deputies asked Oglesby to open a large box stored in the unit, she said it contained a body, according to authorities.

At the time, Oglesby was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without a requisite firearm owner’s identification card, forgery, and concealment of a death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L936S_0kfc0nDO00
Unsplash

After learning about the alleged poisoning, prosecutors also charged Oglesby with first-degree murder , attempted first-degree murder , aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance , and concealment of a homicide death.

She pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31 to the original charges and will appear in court this week for a preliminary hearing on the new charges against her.

Comments / 4

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with burglary after stealing copper piping from condemned former Broadview Hotel

Shortly before 5:00pm on Monday, Galesburg Police observed a male subject in the 100 block of North Cedar Street dragging behind him a large tan blanket. A vehicle pulled up next to the man and he loaded up the blanket in the back of the truck. Police stopped the 35-year-old man, whom they are familiar with, and he told police it was copper piping inside the blanket. Police asked the man a series of questions that he wasn’t able to answer. The man told police he got the copper from a guy he works for that his uncle set up for him. After questioning the man’s relatives, GPD determined the man was not being truthful and he was detained. The man was also in possession of a check totaling nearly $640 from the Broadview Restaurant dated August 17th, 2015. The man was placed under arrest and he refused to speak with police. Officers then responded back to the former Broadview Hotel and discovered an unsecured door on the north side of the building. Police located areas inside where copper piping had been cut as well as numerous blankets that matched the one the man was dragging behind him. The man was charged with Burglary.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot

A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
MACOMB, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect stole thousands from company, police allege

A 47-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he stole thousands from a company where he worked. Shawn Sparks faces felony charges of first- and second-degree theft, along with a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

UPDATE: Michelle McCune is in custody. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JOHNNY ANGEL, 41, 6’3”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by...
25newsnow.com

Mapleton house fire sparked by heat lamp

MAPLETON (25 News Now) - A house fire in Mapleton Friday afternoon was caused by a heat lamp. Firefighters were called about 3:25 p.m. to the home on West Vicki Lynn Drive. The fire chief told 25 News the fire was sparked by a heat lamp in the front craft room, which is used to hatch eggs.
MAPLETON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Davenport man had Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, police allege

A 40-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after lab results from a 2022 arrest show he had packaged meth, cocaine and Fentanyl on his person. Anthony Sullivan faces three controlled substance violations and two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, court records show. The incident in 2022.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested for methamphetamine possession

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 9:38 AM, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Rd.
BURLINGTON, IA
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested after assaulting deputy

An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
OQUAWKA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop

A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
BURLINGTON, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Suspects wanted for passing bad check

The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries

An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant

West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
tspr.org

Death investigation in Macomb

Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
MACOMB, IL
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

210K+
Followers
5K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy