ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'American Idol' Season 20 Contestant SUES Production Companies, Claims She Was Set Up For Ridicule & Didn't Get A Dime

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaPFr_0kfc0Pyq00
Alex Dobuzinskis; american idol/abc

A viral contestant from season 20 of American Idol is suing the production companies behind the show and ABC, claiming she was not properly compensated for the work she put in, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Normandy Vamos , a gamer from Baltimore, made an impression with her high-pitched speaking voice that contrasted with her deep vocals, as well as her "carrot-shaped purse and sweet disposition" when she auditioned .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zisvS_0kfc0Pyq00
Alex Dobuzinskis

Judge Katy Perry was taken aback by her soulful performance of Proud Mary . "F--- this job. I'm outta here!" said the Harleys in Hawaii songstress. "I will not be set up."

Vamos is pursuing a wage and hour class action lawsuit filed on behalf of herself and other unpaid or underpaid performers over the past four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BTNA_0kfc0Pyq00
mega

" American Idol 's producers seem to feel they can break labor laws and exploit ambitious young performers simply because they may be eager for a shot at becoming the next Jennifer Hudson or Carrie Underwood ," attorney Chantal Payton said in a statement obtained by RadarOnline.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLHn3_0kfc0Pyq00
american idol/abc

The lawsuit accused the defendants of failing to pay wages for all hours worked, failing to provide compliant meal and rest breaks or pay meal and rest break premiums owed, and failing to pay wages due at the time of separation.

"Vamos and other performers who create content for American Idol have rights as employees, but the producers have chosen to ignore those rights. They treated them as so-called volunteers, when in reality they are employees who should be paid," the docs read.

According to the filing, Vamos and other contestants were required to sign "work-for-hire" contracts assigning copyright and licenses arising from their performances to the producers. However, the defendants "fraudulently informed" the contestants they were not employees, requiring them to sign a document in agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40du7O_0kfc0Pyq00
abc

While taking part in the singing competition, producers also allegedly told her to leave the hotel where all the performers were staying and drive home to retrieve a carrot-shaped purse she owns into the audition "to elicit a certain planned reaction" from the judges, including Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan .

Vamos said she never got a dime for her time, mileage, or the use of the purse.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Reality TV isn't always real . There's a lot that happens behind the scenes,” Vamos said. "Myself and hundreds of people worked about a week with no pay. I think a lot of reality TV participants aren't aware that they have rights."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.

Comments / 100

Kathy Evans
4d ago

they were volunteers. wtf. IF U want to get paid hourly with meal breaks go get a fn job. the rules are simple. the last top 10 get paid. I'm sure they signed on for exactly what they got. too bad u didn't sing well enuf to make it to the part of the show where contestants are paid for appearances. CONTESTANT NOT EMPLOYEE

Reply(9)
75
Jiffy Lube
4d ago

It’s a contest.. you volunteered to enter the contest. Does the contract you signed mention anything about payment for participating? I bet it doesn’t. Just another Frivolous lawsuit.

Reply(3)
39
Bigchevy
4d ago

Does she not realize who she's taking on? They'll squash her like a bug. I wonder how many people ever tried to sue Simon after he told them they sucked and should never sing agai?? 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘American Idol’ contestant sues, says she was made a ‘laughingstock’

An “American Idol” contestant is suing producers of the hit reality show, alleging that she is a victim of wage theft and that the celebrity judges turned her into a “laughingstock” on national television. Normandy Vamos, 30, appeared on the 20th season of the ABC talent show, which aired last year, wowing Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with her vocal chops and advancing to Los Angeles for further auditions. But in the suit, filed Friday in California, Vamos says she should have been paid as an employee for the time she spent in Tinseltown. “Reality TV isn’t always...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Reached Out To Liam Hemsworth Before ‘Flowers’ Release, Ex-Husband Shut Down Attempts To Talk: Sources

Miley Cyrus reached out to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth to have a conversation before she released her song Flowers — which many take as a dig at the Australian actor — but was shut down, RadarOnline.com has learned. This month, Cyrus released her new pop song which many believe to be about her ex. On the track, she sings about how she “didn’t want to leave” but eventually realized that she can “buy myself flowers” instead of needing a partner. In another line, Miley sings, “We were right 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn. Miley and...
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Actress Returns To The Show For The First Time Since 2005

Tania Raymonde, the actress who played Anna Real in a 2005 installment of NCIS, is returning to the series—but not as Anna Real. In her first appearance, Raymonde’s character was the abused ex-wife of high-powered dirty government operative Guyman Purcell. Anna threatened to tell the government about his illegal dealings if he didn’t let her leave him, so he ordered her execution. The hitmen he hired killed her sister by mistake, thinking it was her, and Anna had been on the run for years until she crossed paths with the team.
HAWAII STATE
RadarOnline

Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown

Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
RadarOnline

Shakira's Ex-In-Laws 'Desperate' To Move Away From Singer Due To Her Nonstop Partying After Gerard Piqué Split

Shakira's ex-in-laws aren't impressed with the singer's shenanigans. Gerard Piqué's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, and his father, Joan Piqué, are allegedly "desperate" to move away from their son's ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.They are neighbors of Shakira, living a stone's throw from the Grammy winner's Barcelona home, which was perfect when she was dating their son.Single Shakira is reportedly driving them insane with her nonstop parties, fireworks, and the crowds of fans that flood her doorstep trying to get a glimpse of the superstar. As RadarOnline.com reported, Shakira and Gerard's mom already had a run-in after the Hips Don't Lie singer erected...
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement, Reveals She Turned Down Seat

As The Voice fans brace themselves for Blake Shelton‘s departure, Reba McEntire reminded folks that she was nearly an OG member of the cast. It turns out producers approached the country music legend before Shelton. After McEntire rejected the offer for the show, the producers turned to Shelton and he remained with them for over a decade. With his departure, she may be more open to changing her mind.
RadarOnline

'It's For TV': Robyn Dixon's Husband Juan's Alleged Mistress Speaks Out, Claims His Relationship With 'RHOP' Star 'Isn't Real'

Robyn Dixon has some explaining to do after her husband Juan's alleged mistress came forward, claiming his relationship with the Bravolebrity "isn't real" and is just for TV, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Real Housewives of Potomac star poked the bear when she came clean about Juan's alleged infidelity, explaining why her husband's name was on a hotel receipt — an elaborate story that the other woman claimed isn't true, allegedly just like Robyn's marriage. In her phone interview, the unidentified female scoffed at Robyn's claims that Juan met the woman at a hotel and paid for her room because she had "lost...
MARYLAND STATE
RadarOnline

'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal

Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
RadarOnline

Singer Rick James' Estate Hit With Federal Lawsuit By Three Musicians Who Claim They Were Stiffed Royalties From 1980 Hit

Rick James' estate has been slapped with a federal lawsuit by three musicians who claim they are owed a substantial amount of money, Radaronline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Leroy O’Neil Jackson Jr, James Calloway, and the administrator of Aaron “Sonny” T. Davenport’s estate have filed a lawsuit against Universal Music and Ty James, the executor of the estate of Rick James. The suit accused the defendants of breach of contract and copyright infringement. The lawsuit alleged that in 1979, Jackson, Calloway, and Davenport created three demos at Blank Tapes Studios. At the studio, the trip...
ILLINOIS STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

210K+
Followers
5K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy