Heartland Black barbers and hairstylists talk how Black hair is evolving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Most hairstyles that are popular today have historical roots dating back to the 1600s. Hairstylists Roshunda Robinson and Kenitha Pittman both said hair represents more than just looking good,...
‘Godmother of Soul’ Patti LaBelle coming to Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Godmother of Soul” is coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in May. The event center announced on its Facebook page Friday, February 10 that tickets to see Patti LaBelle will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online here.
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A special school board meeting was held in Du Quoin Thursday evening, February 9 with the high school’s athletic director and football coach at the center of attention. Plenty of people were in attendance at the meeting, although none of them are exactly sure...
McSeniors at Woodland High School receive surprise from Ronald McDonald
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Seniors at Woodland High School have received a special gift following Homecoming Week. A surprise lunch that came from Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar, and the local Marble Hill McDonald’s team. On February 10, seniors were taken into the library during their lunch period, where they...
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
Jackson High School names new head football coach
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The next Jackson High School head football coach will be Ryan Nesbitt. Jackson R-2 School District made the announcement Friday morning, February 10. The school board approved Nesbitt as the new head football coach for the 2023-2024 school year. They said Nesbitt has served as the...
Cape Girardeau PD discusses staffing, crime prevention at city council special meeting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department answered questions from council members on Thursday afternoon, February 9. In a special council meeting they discussed the challenges facing the city’s police department. Council asked about the departments staffing, community outreach, crime prevention programs and department pay compared...
‘Fries with a Firefighter’ event to raise money for West Frankfort Fire Dept.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Fries with a Firefighter” event will raise money for the West Frankfort Fire Department. Hosted at the West Frankfort McDonald’s, the event will be Thursday, February 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say 100 percent of cookie sales and...
Heartland Pets feat. Widow 2/10
If you're looking to adopt that special friend to help you live longer, they have just what you need at the shelter in Cape Girardeau. "Macaroni" is up for adoption, and Jenn Farmer's in Cape Girardeau to show him off in our 4 PM edition of Heartland Pets. Heartland Pets...
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/9
A tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Located at 535 Main Street, it's scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. Power outages reported in the Heartland 6:45 a.m. 2/9.
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
Heartland Pets @ 4PM on 2/10 feat. Neymar & Elsa
You can adopt Widow from the Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council police update
Southeast Missouri State picked to win 2023 OVC Baseball title; preseason All-OVC teams announced
(KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University was picked as the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference preseason baseball favorite. According to a release from the OVC, they were picked in a vote of OVC head baseball coaches and communications directors. The Redhawks picked up 16 of 18 first-place votes (schools could not...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to prison on gun charges
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23
Legal Weed Week: Alcohol comparison and uncertain future
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s Amendment 3, in a lot of ways, put marijuana use in the same category as alcohol. You have to be 21, and you’re encouraged to use it responsibly. But there are differences between the two. While Missouri has state laws and even...
Here’s what flights to Chicago could look like out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Now that the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois submitted their proposal to the U.S. Department of Transportation, what could things look like for passengers if this gets approved?. Thursday night on February 9, the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois’s board chose Contour Airlines as their bid...
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky. On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.
