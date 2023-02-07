Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
KETV.com
'It's a cycle': Court records point to Omaha man's history of drug abuse, archive interview shows rehab attempt
OMAHA, Neb. — Wednesday night, Omaha police tased and arrested a wanted man after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Police said Kyler Palma, 27, took off in a car with stolen plates before the crash near 144th Street and West Center Road that led to his arrest.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
klkntv.com
Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
iheart.com
Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
kfornow.com
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
klin.com
County Commissioner Calls for End to COVID Emergency Declaration
Lancaster County Commissioner Matt Schulte is calling upon Lancaster County and the city of Lincoln to end their COVID emergency declaration, which has exceeded 152 weeks; over 1,000 days. Schulte says the time has come, because “the pandemic has long been over.”. In a statement, Schulte said, “For nearly...
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced 9 years for meth conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 26-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 9 years in prison for meth-related charges. Officials said that Ivan Avalos Espinoza will serve 9 years and after his release, he will then serve a three-year term of supervised release for participation in a meth conspiracy. According to...
klin.com
Over 16 Pounds Of Meth Found During Seward County Traffic Stop
A California man ended up in jail after a Seward County deputy found over 16 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. The sheriff’s department says the deputy stopped the Chrysler Voyager for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 80 near Goehner last Friday. The deputy became suspicious that the driver...
KETV.com
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
klkntv.com
Man sentenced to over six years in prison for selling meth in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was sentenced Friday to over six years in prison for selling meth in Omaha. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Hugo Martha-Mejia of Mexico will serve five years on supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
klkntv.com
Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to 15 years for selling fentanyl, leading to overdose
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
iheart.com
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for selling fatal fentanyl pill
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl laced pills. The United States Attorney's Office says 29 year old Robert Rush was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute ten grams or more of an analogue of fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say on March 1, 2020, the Omaha Police Department executed a search warrant on Rush’s Omaha home and seized 1,029 fentanyl pills. Investigators say Rush and his co-defendant, Ja’Hvont Payne, were selling the fentanyl pills for $35 to $40 a pill. Prosecutors say Rush sold at least one of the pills to a woman who overdosed and died. Payne was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Investigators say Payne was not responsible for providing fentanyl to the woman killed.
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
klin.com
LSO Says Man Walked Home After Rolling Vehicle Near Emerald
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rollover crash at Southwest 92nd and West O Street near the town of Emerald around 3:20 Thursday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when they arrived the car was upside down in a ditch, but the 27 year old driver was gone.
