Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. "He was taken into custody and...
LINCOLN, NE
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
LINCOLN, NE
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
LINCOLN, NE
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
LINCOLN, NE
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

County Commissioner Calls for End to COVID Emergency Declaration

Lancaster County Commissioner Matt Schulte is calling upon Lancaster County and the city of Lincoln to end their COVID emergency declaration, which has exceeded 152 weeks; over 1,000 days. Schulte says the time has come, because "the pandemic has long been over.". In a statement, Schulte said, "For nearly...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced 9 years for meth conspiracy

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 26-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 9 years in prison for meth-related charges. Officials said that Ivan Avalos Espinoza will serve 9 years and after his release, he will then serve a three-year term of supervised release for participation in a meth conspiracy. According to...
OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Over 16 Pounds Of Meth Found During Seward County Traffic Stop

A California man ended up in jail after a Seward County deputy found over 16 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. The sheriff's department says the deputy stopped the Chrysler Voyager for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 80 near Goehner last Friday. The deputy became suspicious that the driver...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Man sentenced to over six years in prison for selling meth in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was sentenced Friday to over six years in prison for selling meth in Omaha. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 45-year-old Hugo Martha-Mejia of Mexico will serve five years on supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal...
OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
LINCOLN, NE
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for selling fatal fentanyl pill

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl laced pills. The United States Attorney's Office says 29 year old Robert Rush was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute ten grams or more of an analogue of fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say on March 1, 2020, the Omaha Police Department executed a search warrant on Rush's Omaha home and seized 1,029 fentanyl pills. Investigators say Rush and his co-defendant, Ja'Hvont Payne, were selling the fentanyl pills for $35 to $40 a pill. Prosecutors say Rush sold at least one of the pills to a woman who overdosed and died. Payne was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Investigators say Payne was not responsible for providing fentanyl to the woman killed.
OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE

