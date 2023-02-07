Read full article on original website
Man arrested, accused of cutting tails off live nutria and posting videos online
A Patterson man was arrested in St. Mary Parish this week on accusations that he cut the tails of live nutria and released the injured animals back into the wild. State wildlife agents were alerted to a video on social media in which Harris DeHart, 45, uses a hook to catch a nutria and then severs the still-living rodent’s tail, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents said they found “multiple” other videos of DeHart cutting tails off other nutria and teaching a juvenile how to do the same while keeping the animals alive. He was arrested on Tuesday.
Will Sutton: Black history is our history, and eager students deserve to learn all of it.
Samia AbouAkar is a sophomore at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. She plans to study international relations and foreign affairs at LSU, Georgetown or Tulane as she prepares to become an international leader. She’s active in her school’s Beta Key Club, volunteers with the St. Sharbel Maronite Church youth group,...
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
LSU vs. South Carolina women's basketball point spread, prediction
Listen to James Carville when he said “LSU women playing South Carolina will be better than any of that gas-bag crap before the Super Bowl” on Cashin' in with Carville a few weeks ago. South Carolina vs. LSU is a Southeastern Conference women's basketball game everyone has been...
LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park
LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
LSU's Aleah Finnegan steals show, but No. 5 Auburn prevails
After his LSU gymnastics team faced Auburn Friday night, Jay Clark hopped in his car, pulled out the score sheet, and it hit him: Aleah Finnegan won the all-around. The sophomore led LSU in three events and scored a perfect 10 on vault, becoming the first LSU gymnast to score two perfect 10s in consecutive meets since Ashleigh Gnat in 2016. Her 39.800 score led the meet’s seven all-arounders. The title was the first of her career.
Steamrollers LSU, South Carolina set to collide in matchup of No. 1 and No. 3
LSU has spent much of the season taking down opponents like a steamroller, but now the No. 3 Tigers face one coming in the opposite direction in No. 1 South Carolina. When the last two unbeaten Division I teams collide at Colonial Life Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, in front of an 18,000-strong crowd it will be the first time the Tigers are an underdog.
Photos: Krewe of Tchefuncte's armada of merriment parades in Madisonville
The Krewe of Tchefuncte parades on the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Paul Gitz reigned as king and Sibley Brumfield as queen over the armada of merriment, organized 50 years ago.
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
Matt McMahon hoping freshmen can continue to step up to help end LSU's losing streak
Matt McMahon has counted mostly on his veteran players to step up and snap LSU out of an extended funk going back to late December. But in recent games, McMahon has asked more of his freshman class — particularly forwards Tyrell Ward and Shawn Phillips — in his quest to halt an 11-game losing streak.
In six minutes, a tornado turned their whole neighborhood upside down: 'I've never seen it'
It took six minutes for Kemora Cook’s whole neighborhood to be turned upside down. Over those six minutes, a tornado tore through the village of Tangipahoa Wednesday night, devastating her home and several others. Just as soon as the ominous whistling of the storm began, she said, her windows were blown out and glass cut her and her daughter’s legs.
