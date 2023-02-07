Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Physicists Propose Blasting Moon Dust Into Space to Fix Climate Change
In case you haven’t noticed, things are getting a little bit desperate when it comes to climate change. We need global solutions and meaningful action as of yesterday, but our political leaders and corporate overlords alike are mostly doubling down on the status quo. Enter: Theoretical physicists. A group...
Gizmodo
NASA Hatches New Plan for Troubled Water-Hunting Lunar Probe
Lunar Flashlight’s journey to discover water ice on the Moon hasn’t been easy. NASA had to re-evaluate its original orbital plan on account of the probe encountering thruster performance issues and is now planning to move it to a high Earth orbit, from where the probe will only be able to scan the Moon once a month.
Gizmodo
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin and NASA Team Up for a Mission to Mars
NASA’s interest in sending missions to Mars and beyond continues as the agency just tapped private space company Blue Origin to help it reach the Red Planet. Under the contract announced yesterday, Blue Origin, owned by Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos, will be providing a New Glenn launch vehicle for the administration’s Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers mission, also known as ESCAPADE. NASA has kinda sorta worked with Blue Origin in the past, but never before have the two teamed up for a mission to Mars. ESCAPADE is scheduled to launch aboard a New Glenn rocket in late 2024 from Space Launch Complex-36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Gizmodo
Amazon Scores FCC Approval to Deploy Over 3,000 Broadband Satellites
The Federal Communications Commission has granted approval to Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems to deploy its constellation of 3,236 broadband satellites. The approval comes with the caveat that Amazon must retire satellites seven years after deployment and report satellite launches to the FCC on a regular basis. The FCC approval, issued...
Gizmodo
India's Small-Lift Rocket Succeeds During Do-Over Launch to Orbit
The Indian Space Research Organization successfully injected three satellites into orbit with a launch of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle. It marked ISRO’s second attempt at launching the rocket, which ran into serious difficulties during its inaugural mission. This most recent launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, or...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Retired colonel on what he believes 'high-altitude object' in Alaska could be
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton shares what he believes to be different between the "high-altitude object" that was shot down in Alaska and the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
Gizmodo
2.9-Million-Year-Old Artifacts Suggest Ancient, Big-Toothed Hominin Made Stone Tools
The excavation team working on a site in Nyayanga, Kenya. Photo: J.S. Oliver, Homa Peninsula Paleoanthropology Project. Oldowan tools are some of the oldest known in the archaeological record; made of conveniently shaped rocks or crafted from knapped stones, these tools made it possible for hominin species to survive in a hostile world.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Gizmodo
The ‘Last Ice Area’ Is Already Disappearing
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Last July, glaciologist Derek Mueller made his fourteenth annual quest to gather samples from Milne Fjord, a research station on the coastal margin of the “Last Ice Area”— a 400,000-square-mile region north of Greenland and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. The facility sits about 500 miles from the North Pole, nestled between tremendous ice flows. The landscape is rich with harsh beauty: Melt ponds, underlined by glistening ice, rest between white hillocks. Contrasted against the vivid white ice and dark, churning sea, each pool glows with its own crystal-blue light.
Gizmodo
NASA’s CAPSTONE Moon Probe Makes Strides Despite Incessant Problems
The NASA-funded CAPSTONE probe has been working in a unique lunar orbit since November 13, 2022, where it’s setting the stage for a future space station and related space-based technologies. The $33 million cubesat appears to be getting the job done—no small miracle, given the endless issues that continue to plague the mission.
Gizmodo
SpaceX Completes 31-Engine Static Fire Test of Starship Megarocket
SpaceX performed the first full-fledged static fire test of its upcoming Starship megarocket on Thursday, but not every Raptor engine took part in the important exercise. Update: 4:40 p.m. ET: The stationary Super Heavy Booster 7 prototype roared to life at 4:14 p.m. ET, sending fire and exhaust in all directions, while also scattering an astounding quantity of wildlife. In a tweet, SpaceX said the test, which appeared to last for less than 10 seconds, was for full duration. CEO Elon Musk tweeted that 31 of 33 Raptor engines fired during the test; the team shut down one engine prior to the test and one shut down itself. That said, Musk said that’s “still enough engines to reach orbit.”
Gizmodo
DJI Updated Its Entry Level Lightweight Drone So It Flies For a Full Minute Longer
The DJI Mini lineup offers some of the best drones on the market for novice pilots, starting with the very affordable $279 DJI Mini SE. Today, DJI revealed an upgraded version of that entry-level model, the DJI Mini 2 SE, which comes with some minor performance improvements, and like everything else these days, a small price bump.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk's Neuralink May Have Transported Dangerous Primate Pathogens Illegally
Neuralink is facing new allegations of malpractice from animal rights advocacy group, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM). The organization claims that the Elon Musk-owned biotech company improperly and illegally transported hazardous materials, potentially contaminated with dangerous primate pathogens, according to documents obtained through a public records request, and as first reported on by Reuters.
