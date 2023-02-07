SpaceX performed the first full-fledged static fire test of its upcoming Starship megarocket on Thursday, but not every Raptor engine took part in the important exercise. Update: 4:40 p.m. ET: The stationary Super Heavy Booster 7 prototype roared to life at 4:14 p.m. ET, sending fire and exhaust in all directions, while also scattering an astounding quantity of wildlife. In a tweet, SpaceX said the test, which appeared to last for less than 10 seconds, was for full duration. CEO Elon Musk tweeted that 31 of 33 Raptor engines fired during the test; the team shut down one engine prior to the test and one shut down itself. That said, Musk said that’s “still enough engines to reach orbit.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO