Willoughby, OH

Six vehicles stolen in Willoughby in 6th car dealership break-in since December

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
Six vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Willoughby Monday morning after multiple people broke a rear garage window and stolen the key fobs inside, according to a report from police. This is at least the sixth dealership break-in since December 2022.

At about 7:30 a.m., Willoughby dispatch was notified by an employee of Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby, located in the 36800 block of Euclid Avenue, police said.

Police determined that multiple people gained entry by breaking a rear garage window. Once inside, they stole multiple key FOBs and drove six vehicles off the lot.

One of the six vehicles has since been recovered, police said.

In December and January, at least five other Northeast Ohio car dealerships were targeted by thieves.

Comments / 15

William Michael
4d ago

You would think car dealerships would keep the keys in some kind of safe. It’s not that hard.

Reply(2)
9
 

