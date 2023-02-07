ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

National Weather Service offering in person Spotter Training Classes this year

By Adam Sherwinski, Meteorologist
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln and the office in Chicago have posted their 2023 schedule for their spotter talks. Below is a list of locations, dates, and times within our viewing area. Last year the Central Illinois Office hosted these events virtually and is still planning on hosting an online training seminar later this spring for those that can not be at one in person.

Talks Hosted by the Central Illinois Office:

Saturday, February 18th 8:30am at Thelma Keller Convention Center, 1202 N Keller Dr.
Monday, March 6th 6:00pm at Knights of Columbus Hall, 614 N Main St, Paris, IL
Wednesday, March 8th 6:30pm at Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, IL
Saturday, March 11th 9:00am at Illinois Wesleyan University, Center for Natural Science, RM C101, 201 E Beecher St,
Monday, March 13th 6:30pm at Lincoln Land Community College, 5250 Shepherd Rd, Springfield, IL
Monday, March 27th 6:00pm at Effingham County Emergency Management, 311 Miracle Ave, Effingham, IL
Thursday, March 30th 6:30pm at Parkland College, 2400 W Bradley Ave, Champaign, IL
Thursday, April 6th 6:30pm Clinton Spotter Talk in Clinton

Talks Hosted by the Chicago Office:

Thursday, February 16th 6:30pm at Paxton Fire Station 310 N. Market Street, Paxton, IL

For more information on talks from the Central Illinois office click here and for the Chicago office click here .

These classes are a way for Weather Service staff to connect with residents and teach them what to look for when storm spotting. Some of the topics discussed are what weather features to look for, differences between a watch and a warning, and ways they can communicate what they find back to their nearest National Weather Service office.

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

